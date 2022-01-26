On Tuesday, the St. Johnsbury boys basketball team gave Rice something it hasn’t felt since the 2019-2020 season – a loss.
The Hilltoppers have quietly put together an undefeated season so far, but there was nothing quiet about their 20-point win against the Green Knights.
When I saw the score on Tuesday, I messaged Caledonian Record sports editor Michael Beniash to ask if Rice was at full strength and he let me know that the Green Knights were indeed at full strength.
St. Johnsbury has definitively made its statement that it has eyes on Patrick Gymnasium and the top prize in Division I.
As the lone Division I team undefeated, the Hilltoppers will see a jump up in this week’s Rutland Herald/Times Argus boys basketball power rankings.
Rice has still had a dominant season, so there won’t be a large fall down the rankings for them.
Montpelier had one of the more impressive weeks of any team in Vermont high school hoops.
Since our last rankings, the Solons blasted previously-undefeated Mount St. Joseph by 24 points and finished a regular-season sweep of rival Spaulding with a 26-point win. MSJ and the Crimson Tide fashion themselves as contenders, so those wins are incredibly huge for the defending Division II champions.
Jonah Cattaneo, who transferred back to Montpelier this year after a year at South Burlington, scored more than 20 points in all three of the Solons’ games this past week.
In Division III and IV, Hazen, Winooski and Rivendell all still had unblemished records heading into Wednesday, a very impressive fact as we edge closer to what should be an action-packed month of February.
Let’s jump into this week’s Rutland Herald/Times Argus power rankings. Records and analysis is through Tuesday’s games and last week’s rankings are in parentheses.
1. St. Johnsbury 7-0 (4). A big jump for the Hilltoppers, but that’s what happens when you knock off the team that was at the top of the mountain. The target is starting to get bigger on St. Johnsbury’s back.
2. Rice 8-1 (1). The sky isn’t falling for the Green Knights. They are still one of the favorites to get back to Patrick Gymnasium and go for a 3-peat in Division I. They hold wins over the two teams right below them in these rankings, so they won’t fall past No. 2 this week.
3. Montpelier 8-1 (3). The Solons are safe a bet as any to get back to Barre Auditorium this winter. Their lone loss is to Rice and all, but two, of their wins have been by double digits.
4. Rutland 6-1 (2). The Raiders didn’t play since our last rankings, but are the clear favorites to win another Southern Vermont League title. They play one of those SVL foes on Saturday, when they travel to Brattleboro.
5. North Country 9-0 (5). The Falcons didn’t play a game this past week, but their record remains spotless. It’s mostly league play the rest of the way for North Country and it should be favored in all of those contests.
6. CVU 7-2 (10). The Redhawks could be a tier under St. Johnsbury, Rice and Rutland, but this team looks plenty dangerous, riding a four-game win streak heading into Wednesday. These rankings were made before their tough matchup with Essex on Wednesday.
7. Fair Haven 6-0 (UR). The Slaters break back into the top 10 with two strong wins. Their more impressive of the two was a dominant performance against an Otter Valley team that had just played one-loss Hartford tightly a few days before. These rankings were done before their Wednesday showdown with Hartford.
8. Spaulding 8-2 (7). The Crimson Tide bounced back nicely from their second loss to Montpelier to blow out Middlebury, posting 85 points in the process. Spaulding remains a clear contender to be at the Barre Auditorium in March.
9. Hartford 7-1 (8). The Hurricanes had to battle to put away Otter Valley in their lone game since the last rankings. The Fair Haven game on Wednesday provided both teams a chance to make a statement.
10. MSJ 8-1 (6). The fact that this team isn’t even in the top five of D-II this week just shows how much depth the division has. The blow out loss to Montpelier hurts, but this team has the talent to bounce back.
On the bubble: Hazen, BFA-St. Albans, Essex, Winooski, Rivendell, Long Trail.
TOP FIVESDivision I: 1. St. Johnsbury; 2. Rice; 3. Rutland; 4. CVU; 5. BFA-St. Albans.
Division II: 1. Montpelier; 2. North Country; 3. Fair Haven; 4. Spaulding; 5. Hartford.
Division III: 1. Hazen; 2. Winooski; 3. Williamstown; 4. Vergennes; 5. Bellows Falls.
Division IV: 1. Rivendell; 2. Long Trail; 3. White River Valley; 4. Blue Mountain; 5. Proctor.
adam.aucoin
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.