The 70th annual Shrine Maple Sugar Bowl is set for this August and rosters for both Vermont and New Hampshire were announced on Thursday.
The game, which includes the best recently-graduated high school football players from Vermont and New Hampshire, take place on Saturday, Aug. 5 at Castleton University's Dave Wolk Stadium with kick-off set for 11:30 a.m.
Over 200 graduating high school seniors from New Hampshire and Vermont were nominated by their head coaches. In each state, screening committees chaired by the Shrine head coaches selected their respective teams.
The Vermont Team is coached by Greg Balch, head coach at Windsor. His assistant coaches are Zane Burke, Michael Empey, Matthew Meagher, James Perry, Jamie Richardson and Dustin Rock.
The New Hampshire Team is coached by Chris Sanborn, head coach at Plymouth High School. His assistant coaches are Michael Bownes, Nick Cass, Doug Johnson, Tom Lamb and Colby Moore.
Twenty-nine high schools are represented on the New Hampshire Team and thirty-one on the Vermont Team. The two teams will meet with their respective coaches on Sunday to review game plans. Both teams will report to Castleton University on Sunday, July 30 to begin formal practice.
The Shrine Maple Sugar Bowl is played for the benefit of the Shriners Children’s facilities and in its first 69 years has raised millions of dollars. The Shrine Maple Sugar Bowl game is one of 30 Shrine games played every year across the country. This twin state game is sponsored by the two Shrine Centers of Vermont, Cairo (Rutland) and Mt. Sinai (Montpelier).
Vermont roster
Caden Haskell, Jake Moore, Jamison Nystrom, Dillon Perry, Bellows Falls; Shaun Gibson, BFA-Fairfax/Lamoille; Tristan Evans, Brattleboro; Michael Crabtree, Jakob Crossman, Trevor Greene, Miles Kaplan, Eric Mulroy, Burr and Burton; Caleb Levasseur, Colchester;
Ryan Boehmcke, Max Destito, Alex Provost, Trey Terricciano, CVU; Joshua Brown, Tanner Robbins, Essex; David Doran, Fair Haven; AJ Aldrich, Connor Tierney, Hartford; Penn Riney, Cole Schnoor, Cam Stone, Middlebury; Caleb Russell, Mount Abraham; Braeden Billert, Ayman Naser, Mount Anthony;
Jordan D'Amico, Mount Mansfield; Keevon Parks, Otter Valley; Quinn Murphy, Dawson Wilkins, St. Johnsbury; Zack Wilson, Spaulding; Jonah Bassett, Luke DelBianco, Jaheim Hughes, Rutland; Crosse Garibaldi, U-32; Maison Fortin, Logan Worrall, Windsor.
New Hampshire roster
Joel Poltronieri, Bedford; Ethan Labbe, Bishop Guertin; Austin Bouch, Hollis Jones, Ryan Lover, Bow; Noah Blake, Zack Doward, Austin Wells, Concord; Jordan Espo, Epping-Newmarket; Hayden Froumy, Brad Richards, Owen Simon, Exeter; Danny Farnham, Zach Patch, Fall Mountain; Michael Kitto, Gilford; Cam Bonner, Hanover; Sean Carrier, Kennett;
Aiden Brierley, Kingswood; Jake Pantelis, Laconia; Anthony Amaro, Jack Drabik, Londonderry; Kyle Dunn, Merrimack; Danny McGonagle, Aidan Monaghan, Merrimack Valley; Luke Weston, Monadnock;
Karter Pollari, Newport; Derek Muise, Pelham; Matt Cleary, Caden Sanborn, Dylan Welch, Plymouth; Devon Paquette, Joe Pickett, St. Thomas; Samuel Jones, Salem; Ned Drena, Spaulding; Colby Shepard, Lucas Smith, Stevens; Trey Baker, Timberlane;
