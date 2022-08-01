CASTLETON — The Vermont and New Hampshire football teams are trying to beat the heat while scheming and planning to beat one another.
The entire week is expected to be hot but Thursday looks to be the most oppressive day. That is a day when the pads might stay in the locker rooms.
Springfield's Sam Presch was scheduled to arrive in camp on Monday after lunch. He received the call to come to camp as a replacement.
"He is a smart football player. He will be able to adjust to playing wherever we need him," Vermont head coach Craig Sleeman said.
"The energy has been really good even in the heat," New Hampshire head coach Chris Childs said.
New Hampshire has two summer all-star games, The Chad Game, an East-West game within the state and the Shrine Maple Sugar Bowl, a game that has been played between the top recent high school graduates of Vermont and New Hampshire since 1954.
Childs believes there is more sizzle to the Maple Sugar Bowl.
"The game has a lot more tradition," Childs said.
But the biggest difference, he points out, is that the players in the Maple Sugar Bowl, get to spend a week at camp, living in the dorms, eating in the dining hall on the campus of Castleton University while making lifelong friends.
The players take cars to the Chad practices and then drive home.
Windsor' fullback Ben Gilbert was held out of Monday's morning practice for Vermont with blisters on his feet.
It is no secret that Vermont does not plan to throw the ball a lot.
But Sleeman said the ball will be in the air some, giving a chance for players like Rutland's wide receiver Slade Postemski a chance to do his thing.
"We will throw to him. Every kid here deserves to be utilized in the best way that we can," Sleeman said. "We want to get him the ball."
Postemski was the Vermont Gatorade Player of the Year.
Sleeman said he is not into estimating the run-pass ratio.
He points out that Vermont could connect on six passes for big yardage or it could dump off 10 passes for only short gains.
"Sometimes less is more," he said.
