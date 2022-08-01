CASTLETON — Vermont head coach Craig Sleeman and his New Hampshire counterpart Chris Childs negotiated very different roads to get to this destination of being head coaches in the Shrine Maple Sugar Bowl, Saturday's all-star senior high school football game to be played at Castleton University.
Childs played football well enough at Lebanon High School to be selected to the New Hampshire team for the 1995 edition of the Maple Sugar Bowl, a 27-21 victory over Vermont.
Sleeman never played football while a student at Burlington High School.
He came from a football family where his three brothers played the game and his sister was a manager for the Seahorses in football. One brother, Joe, played in the 1982 Maple Sugar Bowl where his roommate was Mount St. Joseph's Brent Grady.
Sleeman attended Champlain College and graduated from Castleton State College in 1986. Neither school had football at the time.
So how does someone who played neither high school or college football wind up as the head football coach of BFA-Fairfax/Lamoille?
The road is a winding one.
"When I was in school, I worked a lot," Sleeman said of his decision not to play high school football.
But he began coaching youth football. He was involved with the Vikings, a youth program on Burlington's north end.
When he moved to Maine in 1988, he saw an advertisement for youth football coaches so he continued his association with the game at that level in Rockland, Maine.
He was hooked. The game was in his blood.
When he and his wife moved back to Vermont he became a member of Bill Brigham's 8-man varsity football staff at Milton High School.
Milton soon began playing 11-man football and Sleeman coached 19 years with the Milton program, 10 of those seasons he was the defensive coordinator and five were spent as the offensive coordinator. He also coached at CVU for a year.
Interestingly, four coaches on that Milton staff went on to become head high school football coaches in Vermont — Sleeman, Chris Hughes, Mike Williams and Marty Richards.
When the head varsity job opened up at BFA-Fairfax in 2015 he was recommended for it by Williams.
It has been a great ride for Sleeman who relishes the community support in Fairfax.
He loves coaching in Vermont and appreciates the characteristics of the venues.
One of his favorites is Brown Field in Springfield.
"I love the atmosphere at Springfield. I love the setting and how close the fans are to the field," Sleeman said.
Childs, by living in Lebanon, grew up with the Shrine Maple Sugar Bowl as it was played right next door at Dartmouth College at the time.
His son CJ was a ball boy for the annual summer classic for years.
Now, CJ is following his father as a player for New Hampshire representing Lebanon High in Saturday's game.
Chris Childs also was the New Hampshire head coach in the 2011 game, beating Vermont 45-21.
Chris Childs and Craig Sleeman have very different football backgrounds but they share the same passion for the game and the great cause for which it is played.
The Shrine Maple Sugar Bowl has raised $4,800,000 for the care of patients in Shriners Children's Hospitals in Boston and Springfield, Massachusetts and in Montreal, Quebec.
