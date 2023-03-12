LEBANON, N.H. — Peter Welch wore the Rutland High helmet in the 1968 Shrine Maple Sugar Bowl, the annual all-star high school football game between Vermont and New Hampshire. Come Aug. 5, his grandson Dylan Welch will be playing in the game at Castleton University's Dave Wolk Stadium.
Dylan, though, will be playing for the other side. He will be on the New Hampshire team wearing the helmet of the Plymouth Area High School Bobcats.
Dylan grew up in a football town where the name Chuck Lenahan resonates, not only in Plymouth but throughout the state and beyond.
During his 43-year career at Plymouth, Lenahan won 356 games and an incredible 20 state championships.
"He still comes around," Welch said.
Welch, though, played football at Plymouth for Chris Sanborn who will also be the New Hampshire head Shrine coach.
This will be Welch's final football game as he will be going to trade school to become an electrician.
That makes going out with his coach an extra special layer for the Maple Sugar Bowl.
"It will be the same offense," said Welch, a running back in the Wing T and a cornerback on defense.
Welch was a standout at Plymouth in football, ski racing and lacrosse.
Dylan's father Ryan Welch wound up in the Plymouth area by going to Plymouth State where he was a ski racer.
Ski racing runs through the family. Dylan's aunt Melissa Patterson is one of the Rutland High ski coaches.
Ryan played football for Rutland High in the mid-1990s and one of his teammates was Fair Haven head football coach Jim Hill.
Hill's assessment of Ryan tells you a lot about Dylan's football genes.
"Ryan was the fastest player on our team and one of the fastest players in the state," Hill said. "He had the ability to take it to the house on any given play.
"I remember one play, in particular, against Hoosac Valley from Massachusetts. We were backed up inside our own 5-yard line just before halftime. We ran a quick dive behind me in the right side of the line. Myself and Mike Clark gave him a crease and he shed the tackle of the linebacker and he took off untouched the rest of the way. Ryan was electric with the ball in his hands.
"I believe Ryan even told me that he was going to take it all the way if we gave him a crease."
Since the summer classic is in the Rutland area where Dylan has so much family, he will have a large cheering contingent.
"I will have a lot of people at the game, 24 who are just family," Dylan said.
Stevens High School's Colby Shepard will be one of Welch's New Hampshire teammates.
Shepard is from Claremont, New Hampshire where you could say that the Shrine Maple Sugar Bowl has its roots.
It was Claremont businessman Ted Lewis who is the Father of the Shrine Maple Sugar Bowl. Lewis visited the Shrine Game of the Carolinas, the high school all-star football game between North and South Carolina.
Lewis took notes and absorbed all that he could about the game. He brought back the plans for Vermont and New Hampshire to have a similar game.
He met with Shrine officials at a Chinese restaurant in Manchester, New Hampshire and they hammered out plans for the Shrine Maple Sugar Bowl which made its debut in 1954.
The fact that his hometown is so much a part of the Maple Sugar Bowl's origin is not lost on Shepard.
"I was excited and I felt a little overwhelmed with the mixture of emotions, knowing the extensive history of the game," Shepard said. "I am very excited and looking forward to playing in the game and making my own memories and playing the game I love."
The New Hampshire and Vermont players met with their coaches for the first time on Sunday at Dartmouth Medical Center.
RUTLAND COUNTY
Rutland County will be represented in the game by three players from Rutland High — Jonah Bassett, Luke DelBianco and Jaheim Hughes — and Fair Haven's David Doran and Otter Valley's Keevon Parks.
DelBianco's football adventure after the Shrine Game will involve playing on the offensive line for Division II Franklin Pierce University in Rindge, New Hampshire.
DelBianco said he was recruited by other schools but he felt that the New Hampshire school "had something going on" and that he also loved the campus.
The first Shrine Maple Sugar Bowl that DelBianco attended was his freshman year and that etched the idea making the Shrine roster in his head.
"I wanted to play in this game since I knew about when I started playing football in the fourth grade," Hughes said.
Hughes wants to play college football and said that one of the programs on his list is Castleton.
Bassett, a wide receiver coming off a spectacular North-South Senior Bowl in November, also plans to play college football, mostly likely at the Division III level, he said.
NOTES: That 1968 game that Peter Welch played in was the first game in which a member of the losing team was named the game's MVP. New Hampshire won 9-6 but Vermont's Larry Bona of Lyndon earned the MVP accolade by returning an interception 83 yards for a touchdown and standing out all day at cornerback. ... This year's game will have the earliest kickoff yet, 11:30 a.m. ... The annual Shrine Golf Tournament will be at Crown Point Country Club on July 31. ... Players from both teams report to training camp at Castleton on July 30.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.