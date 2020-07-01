For the first time in its history dating back to 1954, the Shrine Maple Sugar Bowl will not be played.
Due to COVID-19 concerns, the Board of Governors made the decision Tuesday night to cancel the 67th annual football all-star game that pits the best Vermont senior players against the best from New Hampshire, while raising money for Shriners Hospital for Children.
The game was originally slated for Aug. 1 first at Castleton University’s Dave Wolk Stadium.
Since the start of the pandemic in March, the Board of Governors had hoped the game could go on and that emergency procedures would help the situation by the summer months, but Tuesday’s decision puts rest to that optimism.
“We were hopeful this event could be played and fulfill the dreams of the players to participate in this annual tradition,” the Board of Governors press release said. “This decision was heartbreaking and gut-wrenching and a difficult one to make from the heart. However, it has become obvious that this year’s game cannot be played as it had been in the past.”
More than 70 players were slated for their final send-off on the gridiron. Among the athletes whose final high school game was taken away were Rutland’s Ethan Coarse, Matt Creed, Malik Hendrickson and Luke Ragosta, Fair Haven’s Joey Gannon and Dylan Lee, Poultney’s Caden Capman and Jacob DeBonis, and Springfield’s Brady Clark.
“We remained optimistic the Shrine game would be the catalyst for the start of the new normal for fall sporting events and showcase the talent of the 2020 graduating senior football players,” the statement said. “In our continuous 66-year history, the COVID-19 pandemic is unprecedented and remains unknown to the extent in which it could impact our future or our lives.”
The Board of Governors have been monitoring health orders in both New Hampshire and Vermont since their March meeting. They knew the game couldn’t be played under the original health orders, but anticipated by June, that they would have a much clearer picture on the status of the virus.
The Board of Governors had met with a Castleton University representative to discuss on-campus requirements. They also communicated with the Vermont Agency of Commerce and Community Development (ACCD) for guidance on crowd capacities and contact-sport provisions.
“This allowed the Board of Governors to understand the precautions necessary should the game move forward as planned,” the Board said. “It became necessary that a decision be made to soon to allow the appropriate time to plan security staff, maintain stadium crowd spacing, vendor and infrastructure requirements and logistics. All this while not knowing what emergency orders and addendums would be in effect at the end of July and into August.”
While Gov. Phil Scott announced that no-and-low contact sports are allowed to continue playing games, football does not fall into that category, as it’s a high-contact sport. Large crowd gatherings, which the Shrine Game attracts, are not allowed in the state at this time.
“One only has to look at the status of the virus in surrounding states to realize it is only a few hours away and resurgence is seen in several states throughout the country,” the Board said. “It is imperative that we do not see a resurgence in NH or VT that could prevent fall activities and schools to resume.”
While the Board of Governors was disappointed to make the decision, they knew it was the right decision for everyone involved.
“As disappointing as this decision is, it was made out of concern for the safety of the players, coaches, families, friends and fans that would be involved,” the Board said. “It would be counterproductive to play the game and have the virus spread while playing for the benefit of the patients treated at Shriners Hospitals for Children. We ask sports fans in both states to support this decision and to remain safe and healthy.”
The Board of Governors is reviewing options for recognizing and honoring the players selected to both teams.
