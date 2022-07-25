CASTLETON — Sunday, the Vermont and New Hampshire football players will be reporting to Castleton University to begin workouts for the Shrine Maple Sugar Bowl, the annual high school all-star game. The game will be on Aug. 6 with a noon kickoff at CU’s Dave Wolk Stadium.
Rutland County will be represented by Rutland High’s Slade Postemski and Jack Coughlin and Otter Valley’s Dylan Stevens-Clark.
Postemski was the Vermont Gatorade Player of the Year and is a wide receiver headed for the Bowdoin College football program.
Division II state champion Bellows Falls will be well represented on the Vermont squad by lineman Patrick Barbour, running back/linebacker Jed Lober, running back/linebacker Jeb Monier and quarterback/defensive back Jon Terry.
Hayden Gaudette will be off to Division II American International College to play lacrosse but first he will try to make an impact on the football field as a tight end or defensive lineman for Vermont.
Spaulding’s Colton Perkins was a state champion on the wrestling mat and is coming to Castleton to contribute to CU’s rising wrestling program. His first athletic experience at Castleton, though, will be as a lineman on Aug. 6.
South Burlington/Burlington running back Amari Fraser will be in camp for Castleton University. He will be getting acclimated to his new surroundings as a running back for Vermont. Also from Burlington/South Burlington is Bennett Taylen.
Essex’s Ben Serrantonio and Fraser will be teammates at Castleton as well as in the Shrine Maple Sugar Bowl. Serrantonio is a quarterback/defensive back.
Other players from Division I state champion Essex on the team are Sebastian Coppola, Kam Cyr, Ollie Orvis and Walker Root.
CVU’s Ryan Canty comes into camp as a tight end/linebacker. He has a lot of family in the Rutland area. He is joined by CVU teammates Jared Anderson and Angelos Carroll.
Wearing the Windsor helmet of the Division III state championship Yellow Jacket team will be lineman Dalton Clifford, wide receiver/linebacker Austin Gauld and fullback/linebacker Ben Gilbert.
Rounding out the Vermont roster are Mount Mansfield’s Gabriel Baron, St. Johnsbury Academy’s Sam Begin and Jacob Silver; U-32’s John “Henry” Beling and Charles Haynes; Hartford’s Harrison Gaudet and Devon Sinclair; BFA-Fairfax/Lamoille’s Ryan Goodman, Lyndon’s Trevor Lussier and Victor Harfor Richardy; Milton’s Colin Mathis, Burr and Burton Academy’s Warren McIntyre IV; Brattleboro’s Aaron Petrie and Tyler McNary; Mount Abraham’s Ryan Stoddard and Woodstock’s Corey White.
The Vermont team head coach is BFA-Fairfax/Lamoille’s Craig Sleeman.
The New Hampshire head coach is Lebanon’s Chris Childs who will not be returning in the fall to coach.
His son CJ Childs is a running back/linebacker for the New Hampshire team where he will be getting acclimated to his future surroundings. He is a member of Castleton coach Tony Volpone’s incoming freshman class.
Lebanon will also have Cameron Davio and Justin Decarlo on the New Hampshire team.
Listed on the Granite State roster as quarterbacks are Fall Mountain’s Lucas Gay, Sanborn’s Kevin Kolodziej and Londonderry’s Aidan Washington.
Rounding put the New Hampshire team are Campbell’s Garrett Arnold and George Ivas; Sanborn’s Nathaniel Ashby; Kennett’s Tanner Bennett; Bedford’s jake Bozza and Magnus Steele, Plymouth’s Eddie Camp and Tyler Stokowski; Hanover’s Connor Chambers and Seamus Murphy; Kearsarge’s Jack Chambers; Merrimack Valley’s Jake Currier; Londonderry’s Grady Daron and Matthew Jasper; Exeter’s Mason Douglas, Joshua Norman and Jack Worobel; Fall Mountain’s Brady Elliott, Mascoma’s Roman Farnsworth; Salem’s Matt Goetz; Milford’s Colin Gregg; Newport’s Devyn Heino; Concord’s Hunter Jeffers and Kaevryel Madison; Keene’s Austin Morris; Bishop Brady’s A.J. Partington; Pinkerton’s Jason Santuccio; John Stark’s Cody Stukus and Winnacunnet’s Nico Zaino.
The game will be carried in the Shrine Radio Network with Jack Healey and Bob Lipman handling the play-by-play.
