CASTLETON - Fair Haven's Aaron Szabo was checking in at the Shrine Maple Sugar Bowl's camp on Sunday, only about 12 hours removed from playing in his last American Legion baseball game with Lakes Region at te state tournament in Colchester.
It was a strange endingto Szabo's summer. His team was trailing the South Burlington Wildcatrs 7-6 on Saturday heading into the bottom of the ffth inning due to darknesss.
Lakes Region resumed the game the next morning, but it had to do it without Szabo who was committed to reporting to camp for the Shrine Maple Sugar Bowl, the annual all-star football game against New Hampshire set for Aug. 3 at Castleton University's Dave Wolk Stadium.
Lakes Region had a 20-4 regular-season record to earn the No. 1 seed from the Southern Division. Szabo had been a key fugre on the team as one of its hottest hitters and a superb defensive outfielder. He had gone 2 for 3 in the cleanup spot in the suspended game.
"It was so hard to leave the team, but the Shrine Game is a
