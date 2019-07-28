CASTLETON — Fair Haven's Aaron Szabo was checking in at the Shrine Maple Sugar Bowl's camp Sunday morning, only about 12 hours before playing in his last American Legion baseball game with Lakes Region at the state tournament in Colchester.
It was a strange ending to Szabo's baseball summer. His team was trailing the South Burlington Wildcats 7-6 on Saturday heading into the bottom of the fifth inning when the game was suspended due to darkness.
Lakes Region resumed the game the next morning, but it had to do it without Szabo, who was committed to reporting to camp for the Shrine Maple Sugar Bowl, the annual all-star football game against New Hampshire set for Aug. 3 at Castleton University's Dave Wolk Stadium.
Lakes Region had a 20-4 regular-season record to earn the No. 1 seed from the Southern Division. Szabo had been a key figure on the team as one of its hottest hitters and a superb defensive outfielder. He had gone 2 for 3 in the cleanup spot in the suspended game.
"It was so hard to leave the team, but the Shrine Game is a once-in-a-lifetime thing," Szabo said.
"There was never any doubt I was going to play in the game. I wouldn't choose baseball over the Shrine Game."
Still, Vermont head coach Marty Richards was relieved at seeing Szabo.
"We were a little worried but when we hadn't heard anything last night, I figured we were OK," Richards said.
Szabo will be in the backfield while Fair Haven's Cam Coloutti is the quarterback.
Coloutti and Rutland's Ryan Moore are the QBs and Moore will have Rutland teammate Dakota Peters in his backfield.
Coloutti said he is taking a gap year before heading to college. He is looking to put some more weight on his frame and then head south to play college football.
"I know what I want to do now," Coloutti said.
Another Fair Haven player in the game is wide receiver/outside linebacker Jesse Tucker. He is moving to Alaska on Aug. 20 and will either go to college or join the National Guard.
"I am leaning toward the Guard," Tucker said.
Poultney has two players on the Shrine squad, Jacob Allen and Mason Hutchins. It is the first time the Blue Devils have had two players on the team since 2007 when they were represented by Mark Crandall and Kurt Hewes.
Richards was in the spotlight in his final year of coaching at Mount Mansfield when his Cougars won the Division I state championship. He announced he was stepping down a couple of months later.
Richards also has a little-known affinity for rugby.
"I played football for 12 years and rugby for 14 years. I love football and I love rugby more," Richards said during check-in on Sunday.
Following the check-in procedures, team photos and physicals, the players had lunch followed by two practices. Fields are available for three practices a day if the teams want to use them.
NOTES: New Hampshire Shrine Game Athletic Director Gary Mayo has been involved as a volunteer for Special Olympics for more than three decades. ... Mount Mansfield running back Jehric Hackney and his high school and Shrine teammate Mark Howland could find themselves on opposing sidelines to open the season. Hackney will be playing football at East Coast Prep in Great Barrington, Massachusetts, and Howland at Norwich University. East Coast Prep will be playing the Norwich JV squad. ... There were no defections. Vermont and New Hampshire had all players report Sunday.
