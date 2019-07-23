CASTLETON — On Sunday, 72 of the finest high school football players from New Hampshire and Vermont will begin practicing for the 66th annual Shrine Maple Sugar Bowl.
The classic will again be played at Castleton University’s Dave Wolk Stadium on Aug. 3.
Double sessions will be the order of the day for both teams on Sunday. Both head coaches, Marty Richards, formerly of Mount Mansfield Union High School and Bill Raycraft, formerly of Windham High School, have stressed the importance for their players to be in good physical condition when reporting to camp. The two teams will be headquartered at Castleton University for six days before playing in the game.
On game day, there will be the traditional Shrine parade starting at 3 p.m. featuring Shrine units from throughout New England and parts of Canada. Pregame introductions start at 5 p.m. with kickoff following at 5:30. Also featured is the entertaining all-star high school and alumni band made up of over 80 musicians from both states. Cheerleaders will again be cheering for both teams.
The Maple Sugar Bowl Game is sponsored by the Cairo Shriners of Rutland and Mt. Sinai Shriners of Montpelier. This game is played as a fundraiser for area Shriners Hospitals for Children. General admission tickets for the game are on sale at outlets throughout New Hampshire and Vermont for $12.
On game day, tickets will be priced at $15. Tickets are also available through the Shrine Football Office, P.O. Box 820, Lebanon, N.H. 03766 or by calling (603) 448-1042.
Fan parking will be offered at $10 per car and is easy walking distance to the stadium. Handicap accessible parking is available next to the Pavilion for those needing assistance.
A pair of Red Sox vs. New York Yankees tickets for a September game, and four New England Patriots vs. Cleveland Browns tickets will be raffled off to benefit the game. Both raffles are available for $5 each ticket, with the winners drawn at halftime. We will again offer the ever popular 50-50 raffle, also to be drawn at halftime.
tom.haley
@rutlandherald.com
