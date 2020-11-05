There will be a familiar face missing from the week-long camp for the Shrine Maple Sugar Bowl whenever it returns from its COVID hiatus. Ken Lewis, a fixture at the camp for years, died on Oct. 4 at his daughter’s home in Deland, Florida.
Lewis lived in Claremont, New Hampshire, but when it came to football, his ties to Vermont were strong. He was a Vermont high school football official for many seasons in addition to his duties at Shrine camp.
“He was an advisor. He was in camp 24-7 to deal with any issues that came up,” Vermont Shrine Game athletic director Dave Capman said.
Lewis navigated the camp in a golf cart, attended both the Vermont and New Hampshire practices, supervised the dining hall and stayed overnight in one of the dorms.
“We had one incident where there was grafitti painted on one of the buildings. I don’t believe it involved the Shrine players but Ken was part of the investigation,” Capman said.
Lewis also commanded respect as a game official because of his professionalism and his demeanor.
Capman, the Poultney High football coach, had Lewis on crews working several of his games.
“He worked well with the players and coaches,” Capman said.
He had a special love for the Shrine Maple Sugar Bowl, the annual all-star football game between Vermont and New Hampshire, because of his family history.
It was Ken’s uncle Ted Lewis who started the Maple Sugar Bowl.
Ted, a Claremont businessman, took a trip to the Shrine Game of the Carolinas, the annual high school all-star football game between North Carolina and South Carolina. That trip to Charlotte was in 1953.
“They treated me like royalty down there,” the late Ted Lewis said.
Ted came back ready to hammer out plans for the Vermont-New Hampshire version of the game.
He met with several other interested people at a Chinese restaurant in Manchester, New Hampshire and the Shrine Maple Sugar was hatched. The first game was played in 1954 in Manchester, New Hampshire.
It has been played every year since with the exception of 2020.
Capman said they are going ahead with plans for the 2021 Shrine Bowl.
“Coaches have been asked to submit their nominations of players,” Capman said.
“Ken was very dedicated to what his uncle had started,” said longtime sportswriter and Claremont resident Poody Walsh. “He never took any credit for anything himself but he was very proud of what Ted had done.”
Springfield’s Kristi Morris knew Lewis in both capacities. Morris is the Shrine Maple Sugar Bowl Game Chairman and also a Vermont high school football official who had been on Lewis’ crew numerous times.
“He had a couple of games he was not able to finish last year because he wasn’t feeling well. I called on him early this year to check on him and he told me he had a heart attack,” Lewis said.
“He said that he was rehabbing and would be returning to help us out.
“He was a stable presence on the field. When I was the referee and he was the umpire, I felt good. I knew we had a good crew. We had a lot of fun together.
“He was a liaison between the Shrine Board of Governors and the camp. He was a big help whenever anything popped up and that was much appreciated.”
Castleton University Athletic Trainer Ed Wozniakewicz worked side-by-side with Lewis daily at the Shrine camp on the Castleton campus.
“I looked forward every year to working alongside Ken during Shrine week,” Wozniakewicz said. “His passion for the game was contagious and he made sure to know what the game was truly about.
“I will miss being able to sit on the sideline during practices listening to his stories from years past but I will cherish the time I had with him.”
