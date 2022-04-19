Rutland, VT (05701)

Today

A steady rain this evening tapering to showers and becoming mixed with snow overnight. Low 33F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 90%..

Tonight

A steady rain this evening tapering to showers and becoming mixed with snow overnight. Low 33F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 90%.