Each time Liza Casella comes into my living room, via that TV commercial, I think back to that day in the Media Room at Rutland High School where she had the signing to play field hockey for Wake Forest.
Signings are upbeat days and when we are called to chronicle any of them it is not without excitement.
Casella went on to an outstanding four-year field hockey career at the school in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.
The RHS Media Room was also the setting for Marina Rotella signing to play lacrosse at Stetson University in Deland, Florida.
All she did there was establish the record for career goals with 92, playing from 2018 through 2021.
Recently, we were notified of a signing ceremony for an athlete going on to an NCAA Division III school. Huh?
That was a first for me. When did this become a thing?
I am not disparaging D-III athletics. I believe, in many ways, it is the best level of college athletics. It embodies a truer meaning of student athlete and frequently the athlete has a far better experience than they would have playing at the Division I tier of college athletics.
There is no athletic scholarship money at the D-III level so a signing left me puzzled.
But maybe this is becoming another way to recognize athletes for their high school career and committing to stay with a sport they love.
Breukelen Woodard, an elite soccer player for both Rutland High and Burr and Burton Academy, had her signing in the lobby of the gymnasium at BBA.
BBA did it up right for Woodard and her family that day as Woodard signed to play women’s soccer at the University of South Carolina, one of the nation’s top programs.
The set was decorated with red and white balloons on one one side and green and gold balloons on the other with a black and red banner draping the table that read: USC
GAMECOCK WOMEN’S SOCCER.
Woodard and her sister Sky helped to bring BBA the program’s first state crown.
She transferred from South Carolina to the Ivy League’s Penn and today is a graduate student at Johns Hopkins in Neuropsychology.
Another Rutland High athlete Jill St. Peter also had a signing to run cross country for the Gamecocks.
That is one I did not attend but memory tells me that Rutland’s Jack Crowther snapped a photo of St. Peter signing the document in her home and it appeared in this newspaper.
Otter Valley’s Olivia White’s signing to play women’s soccer for the University of Vermont was held in the OVUHS library.
That is the only signing ceremony where I was asked to speak. I was asked during the ceremony so I was unprepared. And honored.
White played only her last two years of soccer at Otter Valley but still amassed 50 goals.
Kendra Sabotka had her signing to play women’s lacrosse for Division II St. Anselm at her father’s offices, O’Brien, Shortle, Reynolds & Sabotka, PC.
A prolific scorer for Rutland High, she is a off to a strong start this freshman year with goals against St. Michael’s College and American International College.
The signing that I attended that had the most pomp and circumstance was the one for Rutland High quarterback Jake Eaton.
It was held at Sabby’s Restaurant on Center Street and it was live on TV with the satellite truck parked out in front of the establishment.
That night, his signing for the University of Maine football program was the beginning of an amazing career that saw him lead the Black Bears to two conference championships as well as a win over Northern Iowa in which he set five postseason passing records.
He went on to play for the Arena Football League’s Orlando Predators.
He was elected to the University of Maine Hall of Fame in 2016.
I am certain I attended more signings over the decades but these are the ones that came readily to mind.
They are exciting events heralding successful and fulfilling futures.
May there me more.
