CASTLETON — After five seasons as the head coach of the Castleton University men’s ice hockey program, Bill Silengo announced Monday that he is stepping down from the position effective June 4 to pursue other opportunities.
Silengo guided Castleton to a 28-67-16 record in the New England Hockey Conference during his tenure. He led Castleton to an 11-10-6 mark and an appearance in the NEHC Semifinals in 2016-17, and made the NEHC postseason in three of the four years in which the league ran the tournament.
His student-athletes were successful both on and off the ice, as he coached five All-Conference honorees, including the 2019-20 NEHC Rookie of the Year. Silengo’s student-athletes also garnered 83 NEHC All-Academic accolades over five years, with two men’s hockey players landing CoSIDA Academic All-America honors.
“It has been an honor to be the head coach at Castleton for the past five seasons,” said Silengo. “I would like to thank all of the great assistant coaches, trainers, administration and staff I have worked with for their hard work and dedication to the program. I would also like to thank our Blue Line Club for their unwavering commitment to the players. Most importantly, however, I want to thank our current and former players. These young men represented the hockey program, the University and the town of Castleton with pride and class. They excelled on the ice, in the classroom and in the community. It was a privilege to coach them.”
“Bill consistently recruited high-character individuals to Castleton, as shown in results on the ice and in the classroom,” said Castleton Associate Dean for Athletics and Recreation Deanna Tyson.
A national search for a new head men’s ice hockey coach will begin immediately.
