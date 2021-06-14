The Thorne sisters had very different softball seasons. Makenna’s spring with Castleton University was a dream, Ainsley’s was something closer to a nightmare.
Makenna led Casteton in batting with a .382 mark. She also did it with some extra-base power. She had seven doubles and four triples among her 26 base hits.
Ainsley injured her finger in the preseason badly enough so that she was unable to play much all season. She only made cameo appearances including pinch hitting in the seventh inning for Essex in the Hornets’ 7-4 loss to BFA-St. Albans in the Division I state championship game.
Here’s a brighter note: Ainsley hopes to play college softball like her sister.
“I am going to try out,” Ainsley said of her new chapter which begins in the fall at St. John Fisher College in western New York State.
The shortstop/pitcher is hoping she can put the injury behind her and have a fun and productive career with the Cardinals.
“She has rehab to work through,” Makenna said.
Makenna won a state softball championship with the Essex team on the Castleton diamond her senior year.
“It was a tense, tight game with Mount Anthony,” she said.
Makenna had already committed to Castleton back in the winter so winning a state championship on her future college diamond made it special.
“It was kind of like the ending and the beginning all in one,” Makenna said.
Makenna played on two title teams at Essex. Her sophomore season, the Hornets won the big game on Poultney’s diamond. Her junior year, the Hornets played in the finals, losing at Poultney.
Her senior season was the first year the championship games were played at Castleton.
Ainsley and senior classmate Katie Bruyns went to the middle of the infield to receive the runner-up plaque on Sunday.
Ainsley would have loved it to be the championship plaque like the ones her sister had picked up.
Makenna wanted that for her sister and former school as well. She was at the game working with her Castleton teammates as part of the event management team.
Still, there’s a lot ahead for the Thorne sisters whose father Mike graduated from Mount St. Joseph Academy. Makenna has one more season with the Spartans and Ainsley is hoping there is a new softball chapter awaiting her at SJF.
Ainsley considered Castleton which would have meant being a teammate with her sister for a season.
She decided to cast her net a little wider, getting out of Vermont.
“I decided I’ve got to branch out,” Ainsley said.
“The college tour went very well. It was what I wanted in a college. Some of the girls invited me to practice and it seemed like a good fit.”
The 500 clubThere were 1,007 victories at Castleton on Sunday between two active Vermont high school softball coaches. BFA-St. Albans coach Bert Berthiaume won his state record 510th game.
He is the only softball coach in the state with 500 wins but Jay Hartman who coaches BFA-St. Albans’ Franklin County rival Missisquoi is poised to join Berthiaume in the club next season.
Hartman is sitting on 497 wins.
Hartman was selling T-shirts for the Vermont Softball Coaches Association at the game.
It is believed that Danville coach Paul Remick is third on the list with his 397 victories, the latest coming on Sunday when his team won the Division IV state crown.
Collins proud grandfather
Former longtime Green Mountain Union High School boys basketball coach Jim Collins was at the Division I state championship game rooting on his granddaughter Cora Thomas of BFA-St. Albans.
The 77-year-old Collins enjoyed watching Thomas win a state crown while having a big day at the plate. Thomas, a freshman, had two base hits, knocked in two runs and scored another.
Collins still lives in Chester and puts on a lot of miles watching his granddaughter.
The championship game at Castleton was played before a huge crowd but Collins said the semifinal game between BFA and Missisquoi was played before a crowd that was even larger.
“It was incredible,” he said.
Words behind the picture
Proctor coach Abby Bennett and former player Allie Almond shared an embrace after the Division IV title game loss to Danville. Proctor softball fans know there was plenty of meaning behind it.
It not only spoke of the respect between a player and coach but it was also Almond saying, ‘yes, I remember the hurt.’
Almond, now playing at Castleton, played on Bennett’s Proctor team that lost a tough 8-7 decision to Whitchester in the state championship game on the same diamond in 2018.
