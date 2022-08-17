There is nothing like a new high school sports season. That goes double when it is the fall season. These days, you can’t quite be sure who will be wearing what uniform.
Everything is new and fresh. Everyone is unbeaten and harboring high hopes. There are goals to be met.
Let’s pop open a six pack — my beverage of choice is Diet Coke — and toast the season with six thoughts about what might be ahead:
1. Mount Abraham, Milton and Rice are new to Division III football this season, sliding down from Division II.
A lot of people are wondering about Rice. Yes, the numbers are low but the Green Knights can draw players from afar and just one or two who are good enough can make a difference.
Still, one Division II coach points to Mount Abraham as the top team and said he is certain the Eagles will win the state crown this season.
The first team to find out about Rice will be Otter Valley. The Otters travel up Route 7 to meet the Knights in the season opener on Sept. 3.
Will Mount Abe be as dominant as our coach says they will? Poultney finds out on Sept. 3 when the Eagles roll into town.
2. Our little “Duke-North Carolina-North Carolina State” triangle for girls soccer in Rutland County could be more exciting than it has been in a long time.
That triumvirate is comprised of state champion Proctor, West Rutland and Mount St. Joseph. They are three teams that could be the top three in Division IV and they are separated by just a few miles.
Proctor loses well over 100 goals with the graduation of Maggie McKearin and also lost a talented and athletic goalkeeper in Angel Traverse.
But the Phantoms will still be very good and boast a lot of offensive firepower with Emma Palmer, Isabel Greb and Jenna Davine.
West Rutland has a group of outstanding athletes who won state crowns in basketball and softball.
MSJ looks to be at least the equal of their two neighbors despite the graduation of super defender Tiana Gallipo.
The little triangle should be tons of fun.
3. The coming of age of Fair Haven field hockey was fun to watch last season. The Slaters, a league doormat for years, came alive and won some games. One of those shook the Vermont field hockey world, a 2-1 upset of perennial power Windsor.
Was this a flash-in-the-pan season or is coach Allison Resnick building something special for Slater Nation?
I think it is the latter. A tough opener at Woodstock should be a good barometer for the season.
4. Speaking of barometers, the season opener that has Brattleboro coming to Bellows Falls in football should be a good gauge of the landscape in Division II.
People are high on Bellows Falls despite graduating four Shrine Maple Sugar Bowl players and Brattleboro won the 7-on-7 tournament this summer hosted by Burr and Burton Academy.
5. Tim Dayton and Dave Carrabino have put a lot of time into strengthening the Fair Haven Union High School boys soccer program. The effort might be much more visible this fall with the Slaters down in Division III.
Mount St. Joseph endured major losses, particularly with the graduation of leading scorers Tyler Corey and Ryan Jones.
But they won a state title and have sampled success. That never hurts.
That makes the season opener very intriguing between Fair Haven and MSJ on Sept. 2 at MSJ’s Abatiell Field.
6. Dillon Zaengle was the perfect coach to oversee West Rutland’s winless boys soccer season in 2021.
He had the patience and proper demeanor to nurture the young team.
But Zaengle does not want to be known as the perfect guy for a winless team again. The former Castleton University soccer player is as competitive as they come. He simply is outstanding at keeping everything in perspective.
He would love to walk away from Otter Valley Union High School on Sept 2 being able to say, we won’t be winless this season.
That game will also mark the varsity head coaching debut for Otter Valley’s Brian Thomas.
tom.haley
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.