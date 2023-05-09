Being undefeated in the game of baseball can be difficult. You need everything going your way. You need hot bats, pitching depth and a disciplined nature every time you take the field.
Six teams find themselves undefeated around the mid point of the regular season. Each has established themselves as the cream of the crop their respective divisions and have hopes of claiming a state title a month from now at Centennial Field.
CVU has long been an elite program and has won two of the last three Division I state titles. The last time the Redhawks failed to have a winning record was 2010.
CVU entered Tuesday with a 7-0 record and boasted wins against many of the state's best teams among them South Burlington and Burr and Burton Academy. It's another year of state championship or bust for the Redhawks.
Missisquoi Valley has had plenty of success in its program's history with six state titles, but hasn't won a championship since 2011. The Thunderbirds haven't even had a winning season since 2013.
That's what makes MVU's 8-0 start all the more exciting. The Thunderbirds have picked up quality win after quality win, most notably four straight victories against Division I opponents early in the season.
Hazen has been building toward a Division III state championship for a few years. Two years ago, the Wildcats were in the semifinals and last year they fell in the state championship game.
Hazen is determined to get over the hump and a 7-0 start has demonstrated that. Lyle Rooney and Tyler Rivard make for a great combo at the top of their order and the team has lots of experience in guys like James Montgomery and Jadon Baker.
Owen Skorstad is a freshman who has flashed plenty of potential, going 4-for-4 in a win against Lake Region. Hazen remaining undefeated will be tested this week playing D-I Spaulding on Thursday and D-II U-32 on Saturday.
Green Mountain has been a D-III contender for many years and has stayed that way this season with an 8-0 mark thus far.
Kaiden McCarthy, an eighth-grader, has been a dominant force on the mound and at the plate and there is a lot of depth around him with guys like Tanner Swisher and Jack Hinkley, among others. A few teams have played GM tough, but they've come out on top each team.
D-IV Blue Mountain has been head and shoulders above all of its competition thus far with a 9-0 mark. The Bucks' closest margin of victory has been 10 runs with two of those efforts coming against D-III contender Thetford.
Mount St. Joseph also boasts a spotless mark at 7-0. Similar to Blue Mountain, MSJ has a very impressive offense, which routinely puts up double digit runs.
The Mounties also have lots of pitching depth, something you don't see often for a Division IV team.
Let's jump into this week's Rutland Herald/Times Argus baseball power rankings. Records and analysis is through Monday's games and last week's rankings are in parentheses.
1. CVU 7-0 (1). The Redhawks' one-run victory against BBA was impressive given how hot the Bulldogs were coming in. South Burlington is another big challenge on Thursday.
2. South Burlington 6-2 (2). The Wolves lost their lone game this past week against Mount Anthony, but it was by just one run to MAU. They could make a statement if they knock off a CVU team that dealt SB its only other loss.
3. Mount Anthony 7-2 (7). The Patriots made a massive mark by topping South Burlington at home last week. A showdown with rival BBA took place after these rankings were constructed and could say a lot about who is top dog in the SVL.
4. Burr and Burton 5-3 (3). The Bulldogs only lost by a run to CVU. They have loads of pitching depth and that only help them as the season trudges on. The game against MAU is a huge test.
5. Spaulding 6-1 (5). The Crimson Tide were dominant this past week against lower division opponents, outscoring them 20-2. A showdown with undefeated Hazen should be fun on Thursday.
6. Missisquoi 8-0 (6). The Thunderbirds continue to win games. They staved off an upset bid by Middlebury last week in a 2-1 pitchers' duel.
7. Rice 5-3 (4). The Green Knights had a bit of a setback, falling to St. Johnsbury last week, but there is never an easy game in the Metro Division. They bounced back nicely against Essex.
8. Lyndon 6-1 (8). Missisquoi has looked like the favorite in D-II, but the Vikings have a lot experience playing big games in recent seasons. That should do wonders for them in the second half of the season.
9. Mount Mansfield 5-3 (UR). The Cougars feasted on BFA-St. Albans in their last two games snapping a three-game skid. The rest of their schedule will be tough with the likes of CVU and South Burlington on the docket.
10. Hartford 5-2 (9). The Hurricanes had to sweat it out in their rivalry matchup with Fair Haven on Monday, but found a way to win. If they can get a little more consistency in late-game situations, they can be plenty dangerous.
On the bubble: Brattleboro, Colchester, St. Johnsbury, Peoples, U-32, Fair Haven, Hazen, Green Mountain.
TOP FIVES
Division I: 1. CVU; 2. South Burlington; 3. Mount Anthony; 4. BBA; 5. Spaulding.
Division II: 1. Missisquoi; 2. Lyndon; 3. Hartford; 4. Peoples Academy; 5. U-32.
Division III: 1. Hazen; 2. Green Mountain; 3. White River Valley; 4. Bellows Falls; 5. Thetford Academy
Division IV: 1. Blue Mountain; 2. MSJ; 3. Proctor; 4. Leland & Gray; 5. West Rutland.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.