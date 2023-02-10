Gary Elmer and his wife Jan do what many retirees do: They stay as active as possible and reminisce. Memories are important to an octogenarian.
They live in senior apartments in Savage, Minnesota, a town 15 miles southwest of downtown Minneapolis.
Gary has a memory everyone would love to have. His freshman season he scored 62 points for Northfield High School in a boys high school basketball game at Randolph.
He could never have known it at the time but that record for points in a boys basketball game has endured. It has made it through 68 years with 37 of those years including the 3-point basket, an opportunity that Elmer never had.
“Who knows how many points I would have had with the 3-point shot. A lot of my shots were from the outside,” Elmer said from his Minnesota home.
His arsenal included a deadly jump shot from within the lane and an equally accurate launch from the top of the key or the corner.
The closest anyone has come to the mark was in 2004 when Brattleboro’s Seth Proctor amassed 58 points against Mount Anthony.
“You know what they say about records: They are made to be broken,” Elmer said.
He said despite the addition of the 3-point stripe, he would be happy for the new record holder.
“I would not hold a grudge. I would probably write a letter congratulating him,” Elmer said.
Elmer has no scrapbooks or memorabilia. He donated them all to the Northfield Historical Society.
Yet, the memory of that night in Randolph remains vivid.
Elmer said that he had 19 points at halftime and that coach Wendy Forbes decided to play Elmer and the other younger players all of the second half since Northfield was well ahead. He went on score an astonishing 43 points after halftime.
When asked about the Randolph gym where he earned this acclaim, the description is not flattering.
“It was awful,” Elmer said.”I remember it being on the second floor of some building and there was a pot belly stove at one end of the gym.”
Other gyms that were unique and antiquated even for that time, he said, were at Bradford Academy and Hardwick.
“Newport was no great place either,” Elmer said.
“We were lucky. We got to play in the Northfield Armory.”
They also played some games at Norwich University’s Plumley Armory when it was available.
And, of course, there was nearby Barre Auditorium which had been built in 1939 as a WPA project.
“That was a dream,” Elmer said.
Another of his memories is of playing in the tournament against Black River. Elmer said that Northfield lost but that the public address announcer told the crowd that Elmer had broken the all-time Vermont high school tournament record for points.
“That was a highlight,” he said.
Elmer and the Marauders — sometimes referred to as the Maroons at that time — played in the Green Mountain League that also included Newport, Bradford Academy, Hardwick Academy, Peoples Academy, Waterbury and St. Michael’s of Montpelier.
The Vermont Basketball Coaches Association website has Elmer scoring 1,700-plus points from 1955 through 1958. Elmer believes he finished with a little over 1,900.
Elmer recalled playing against the late George Huntington who graduated from Bradford Academy in 1959 with more than 1,900 points.
“He was some ballplayer,” Elmer said.
Huntington passed on his scoring prowess. His daughters Jade and Jazz Huntington are two of only three girls basketball players to score more than 2,000 points in the state.
Elmer had a long career with the 3M Company that took him to Dallas and then St. Paul, Minnesota.
He and Jan purchased a home with five acres in Wisconsin. Elmer has always loved nature.
But soon retirement meant being closer to family and moving into senior housing in Savage.
That one magical night back in 1955 wasn’t a fluke as is indicated by Elmer’s career scoring mark.
“I probably averaged 20 to 25 points a game,” he said.
Forbes, his coach the year of the 62-point explosion, today has the Middlebury College baseball field named for him.
Elmer did not realize what was going on that night back in 1955 in Randolph.
“I had no idea,” he said.
But there it was in black and white in the scorebook — 62 points a Vermont state record for boys high school basketball.
He piled up that staggering point total with 27 field goals and eight free throws.
It was amazing then and more amazing now. Who could have ever guessed it would withstand 68 years including all those seasons since the 3-point shot made its debut in the 1986-97 season?
There are many things that have all but vanished since 1955 — the rotary phone, party lines, full-service gas stations, doctor’s house calls and deliveries by the milkman — but Gary Elmer’s record is still around.
