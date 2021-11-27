KILLINGTON — There's a little campus in the Northeast Kingdom that produces world class skiers. Burke Mountain Academy on aptly named Alpine Drive in East Burke is doing something right.
It has produced 118 U.S. Ski Team members along with five U.S. Ski and Snowboard Hall of Fame members.
These skiers who went into the little Northeast Kingdom school with big dreams are called Burkies.
That's Burkies as in the ad the school took out in the Homelight Killington Cup program over the weekend: "Go Burkies. We are cheering you on for a great 2021-22 season."
Two Burkies are among the world's most elite skiers and were there to compete Saturday at the HomeLight Killington Cup, a stop on the Audi FIS Ski World Cup tour.
The only Burkie getting to make her run on Saturday was the best known Burkie of all. Mikaela Shiffrin was the sixth skier out the gate in the Giant Slalom. A few skiers later, it was decided to postpone the race until Sunday due to dangerous conditions, mainly the wind. The visibility was also a factor from dense fog.
Upon stepping off the shuttle bus at the Killington's Superstar Trail, you heard the public address announcer telling everyone that the course inspection had begun at 8 a.m. and that wind and visibility were the biggest concerns.
The first slalom run began about 10:25 a.m. or about 25 minutes late. It did not last long. The race was delayed at 10:40 a.m. and a short time later, it was announced that the day's skiing was postponed and that action would resume at 9:45 a.m. on Sunday.
Half the crowd dispersed during the delay. Many remained, braving the wind to keep the vantage point that they had staked out.
After all, they had been waiting a couple of years to see the best women's skiers in the world take on the challenge of Superstar. The event was nixed by COVID in 2020.
"It's hard to fight Mother Nature sometimes," Shiffrin said while being interviewed by an announcer.
It was in 1970 when Burke Mountain Academy was founded by Warren Witherell, the nation's first ski academy.
Touting itself as the "home mountain of 50-plus Olympians,: the Academy has likely far surpassed Witherell's expectations.
Saturday, there were two Burkies in the field — Shiffrin and Nina O'Brien.
The announcer referred to Shriffin as "the reason a lot of people are here."
Shiffrin was one of the handful of racers that actually got to make a run. The postponement came before O'Brien, scheduled to be the 14th skier out of the gate, ever got to race.
Saturday's field had a pronounced local flavor. Not only were the Burkies in the field but so was former University of Vermont skier Paula Moltzan and Dartmouth's A.J. Hurt.
Ski academies dot the Vermont landscape. You can find places like Stratton Mountain School, Okemo Mountain School, Killington Mountain School, Green Mountain Valley School, Monut Mansfield Winter Academy and Mount Snow Academy throughout the state..
Warren Witherell had no idea what he started.
Killington Mountain School has been intrinsically linked to this past weekend's stop on the Audi FIS Ski World Cup tour. Some years, KMS has furnished the forerunners for the event.
This year, KMS coaches put in hours and hours of work all weekend long in an effort to get the Superstar trail meticulously groomed.
"All of our coaches have been working to get the trail ready since 5:30 on Friday morning," Killington Mountain School's Elizabeth Cardiasmenos said.
During your ride up Killington Road to the World Cup races, you can spot the Killington Mountain School on your right.
KMS had its first group of graduates in 1975 but it was not until 2004 that the old Red Rob Inn was purchased. There were $400,000 worth of renovations made and KMS had its own campus.
It is an unpretentious building from the outside but amazing things go on inside just as they do at Burke Mountain, Green Mountain Valley and the other Vermont ski schools.
Many elite athletes trace their skiing roots to these Vermont schools. A couple of them strutted their stuff in front of ski race fans at Killington over the weekend on women's skiing biggest stage.
