Mud season is just around the corner for Vermonters.
Slowly but surely, the temperatures are starting to rise, and with it, some of the white that coats the ground is going away.
While the snow is beginning to disappear, ski areas aren’t slowing down. They’re holding on to the final stretch of weeks that their slopes will be inhabited by happy skiers looking to squeeze the final drops out of the winter ski season.
High schools are wrapping up their snow sports seasons in the coming weeks. The Division I and II Nordic Ski Championships are set for Monday and Wednesday at Craftsbury Outdoor Center. The boys take their turn Monday and the girls on Wednesday.
Monday is also the beginning of states for Alpine skiing, which will be held at Smugglers Notch. It wraps up on Wednesday at Cochrans Ski Center.
The following Wednesday, March 17, is the snowboard state championships at Jay Peak.
Let’s take a look at the conditions for ski areas across the state.
AlpineBolton Valley: Bolton had a 5-6 inches of snow in the last 24 hours and has a base of 24-36 inches. They have 63 trails and five lifts open.
Bromley: Bromley last saw snowfall on Feb. 24, but has a base of 31-45 inches. They have 30 trails and two lifts open.
Burke: Burke last saw snowfall on Monday and has a base of 14-28 inches. All 50 trails are open and all four lifts are open.
Jay Peak: Jay Peak has had 2-3 inches of snow in the last 24 hours and has a base of 33-57 inches of snow. All 81 trails are open and seven lifts are open.
Killington: Killington saw an inch of snowfall on Monday and has a base of 36-40 inches. They have 87 trails and 13 lifts open.
Mad River Glen: Mad River got 4-5 inches of snow on Tuesday and has a base of 12-18 inches. They have 45 trails and three lifts open.
Middlebury: The last snowfall at Middlebury Snow Bowl was on Feb. 25, but they have a base of 64-70 inches. They have 13 trails and three lifts open.
Mount Snow: Mount Snow had an inch of snow Feb. 27 and has a base of 41 inches. They have 59 trails and eight lifts open.
Okemo: Okemo had an inch of snow on Tuesday and has a base of 29-35 inches. They have 108 trails and 13 lifts open.
Smugglers’ Notch: Smugglers’ Notch had four inches of snow in the last day on Wednesday and has a base of 16-50 inches. They have 35 trails and five lifts open.
Stowe: Stowe had five inches of snow in the last 24 hours on Wednesday and has a base of 30-60 inches. They have 102 trails and 10 lifts open.
Stratton: Stratton Mountain’s last snowfall was on Feb. 28 and has a base of 28 inches. They have 85 trails and nine lifts open.
Sugarbush: Sugarbush had a snowfall of four inches on Tuesday and has a base of 48-72 inches. They have all 111 trails open and 14 lifts open.
Suicide Six: Suicide Six had an inch of snow on Feb. 27 and has a base of 14-50 inches. They have 13 trails and two lifts open.
NordicBlueberry Lake: Blueberry Lake had three inches of snow on Wednesday and has a base of 20-22 inches. They have 11 trails and 33.21km open.
Brattleboro Outing: Brattleboro last got snow on Feb. 27. They have eight trails and 18.7km open.
Burke: There are 13 trails and 12.25km open at Burke Mountain.
Catamount Outdoor: Catamount got an inch of snow on Wednesday and has a base of nine inches. All 14 trails and 24.46km are open to ski.
Craftsbury: Craftsbury got two inches of snow on Wednesday. They have 54 trails and 105.1km open.
Grafton: Grafton has a base of 12 inches currently. They have 17 trails and 11.45km open.
Jay Peak: Jay Peak has 15 trails and 20.5km open.
Kingdom Trail: Kingdom got an inch of snow on Wednesday and has a 12-inch base. They have all nine trails and 11.04km open to ski.
Prospect: Prospect has 37 of its trails and 17.97km open to ski.
Rikert: All 60 trails and 38.08km are open to ski at Rikert Nordic Center.
Smugglers’ Notch: All but one of the 23 trails are open at Smugglers’ Notch. They have 15.31km open to ski.
Stowe: Stowe has an 18-inch base with 25 trails and 50.03km open to ski.
Strafford: Strafford has a six-inch base with 16 trails and 29.75km open.
Trapp: Trapp Family Lodge got multiple inches of snow on Wednesday and has a base of 18-24 inches. All 34 trails and 65km are open to ski.
Viking: Viking has a 14-inch base with all 25 trails and 31.65km open to ski.
Wild Wings: Wild Wings has a base of 25 inches with six trails and 23.8km open to ski.
Woodstock: Woodstock last got snow on Sunday and has a base of 12-23 inches. They have 18 trails and 36.58km open.
adam.aucoin
@rutlandherald.com
