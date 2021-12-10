The Winter Olympics are just around the corner, meaning the snow sports scene is filled with excitement around the globe.
In Vermont, Craftsbury Outdoor Center hosts the Rodrigues Cup Sprints on Saturday with the best skiers in the state in action. On Sunday, the Kendall Classic takes over Craftsbury.
The Biathlon Regional Cup also will be held at Craftsbury on Saturday and Sunday.
On the FIS World Cup circuit, Thursday was the qualifying runs for the Toyota U.S. Grand Prix snowboard halfpipe events at Cooper Mountain.
Okemo Mountain School’s Joey Okesson finished outside of qualifying position, but a trio of Americans, including three-time Olympic Gold medalist Shaun White did qualify for the men’s final.
In snowboard cross, Manchester Center’s Alex Deibold was 45th in Friday’s men’s event in Montafon, Austria. American teammate Nick Baumgartner took second, earning 800 FIS and 80 Cup points.
A host of other snowboarders are in Bannoye, Russia for parallel giant slalom events on Saturday and parallel slalom events on Sunday.
Stratton Winter Sports Club’s Dylan Udolf is among the group of Americans in the men’s qualifying race on Saturday.
New Hampshire native Eric Loughran took sixth in Friday’s freestyle ski men’s aerials event in Ruka, Finland. Shelburne’s Megan Nick was 32nd in the women’s event.
There will be another aerials competition and the team event on Saturday.
Moguls ski athletes are in Idre Fjall, Sweden this weekend and opened with dual moguls qualifying on Friday.
Killington Mountain School’s Hannah Soar was one of seven U.S. skiers competing and qualified 13th with a score of 73.35 points. Other Americans joining her in the Sunday final are Olivia Giaccio, Tess Johnson, Kai Owens and Jaelin Kauf.
Bradley Wilson was the lone U.S. athlete to make the final on the men’s side.
On Saturday, there will be men’s and women’s moguls events.
Cross country skiers are in Davos, Switzerland this weekend. Saturday will be the sprint free qualifying and finals races.
In women’s qualifying, Dartmouth College’s Rosie Brennan starts 35th. Stratton Mountain has a trio of skiers in the field with Julia Kern starting 37th, Jessie Diggins starting 55th and Katharine Ogden starting 62nd.
Stratton and University of Vermont skier Ben Ogden starts 37th in men’s qualifying.
A men’s 15-kilometer free race and women’s 10K free race are scheduled for Sunday.
Women’s Alpine skiers are also in Switzerland this weekend, in St. Moritz, with a pair of super G races scheduled.
American Breezy Johnson had a pair of podium finishes in Canada last weekend and starts sixth on Saturday. Two spots behind her will be Burke Mountain Academy alumna Mikaela Shiffrin. Fellow Burke product Nina O’Brien starts 43rd and Dartmouth College’s AJ Hurt starts 47th.
Men’s Alpine skiers have giant slalom scheduled for Saturday and slalom set for Sunday in Val-d’Isere, France and four Americans are slated to take part.
In biathlon action, competition is going on in Hochfilzen, Austria Friday through Sunday.
Vermont Army National Guard’s Deedra Irwin was 36th in Friday’s women’s 7.5k sprint competition. Craftsbury Green Racing Project’s Susan Dunklee was 67th and Clare Egan was 76th.
CGRP’s Jake Brown was 49th in the men’s 10K sprint competition.
On Saturday, the women have the 4x6K relay and the men have the 12.5K pursuit. Sunday’s action includes the women’s 10K pursuit and men’s 4x7.5K relay.
