When it comes to skiing, Vermont is front and center on the world stage. When Sports Illustrated compiled its list of the top 50 Vermont athletes of the past century, skiers took the top three spots with Rutland’s Olympic hero Andrea Mead Lawrence leading the way. Stowe’s Billy Kidd took the second spot and Guilford’s Bill Koch nailed down third place on the prestigious list.
That is the type of history serving as the background when Vermont high school Nordic and alpine competition take place each year.
Dawn Adams’ Rutland High School alpine team trains at Pico, the mountain where Andrea Mead Lawrence honed the skills that enabled her to strike gold twice in the 1952 Olympic Games.
Lucienne Horrocks will be the captain of the Raider girls squad. She is the lone senior on that team.
The team also boasts junior Maci Celentano, sophomores Lauren Solimano and Paige Harned and freshmen Adysen Kinsman and Audrey Beers.
“I expect Luci Horrocks having a great senior year as she is skiing quite well,” coach Adams said. “Lauren Solimano is also skiing well. Lauren has strong fundamentals that will earn her some fast times.
“Adysen Kinsman, a freshman, is skiing quite consistently in practice and will pose a threat to other teams.
“Most of the girls have been racing together for years. Because of this connection, the ladies encourage bringing out the best in each other.”
The RHS boys team will be led by senior captains Brady Kenosh and Reed Martin.
Other seniors are Jack Wallace and Tyler Carroll. Zachary Nelson is the only junior and freshmen are Ben Cerreta, Tom Goldberg and Kaden Wilder.
“Brady Kenosh will pose stiff competition for other teams. He is skiing well and has returned to the season in great skiing shape.
“Reed Martin, a senior, is not only skiing well but has a mental focus that will serve himself and the team well.
“Zachary Nelson will also see great finishes this year.
“Jack Wallace is skiing with determination like I’ve never seen before. It’s as if a fire was lit in him.
“Freshman Ben Cerreta is physically strong and will be a solid asset to the team.”
The Mill River alpine team has four members, all boys.
“It is going to be a learning year,” said Mill River’s Peter See who once co-coached the Mill River team with Adams.
Jimmy Barrett is the lone returning skier with racing experience.
Comprising the rest of the squad are Riley Miller, Elliot Mason and Ethan Foley.
“We have been on snow a little bit. No gates yet. We are just trying to build a program,” See said.
See feels fortunate in the support the team receives from the administration. Mill River Principal Tyler Weidemann is a former ski coach at Rutland High.
The Rutland High School cross country teams had an autumn to remember with the boys winning the Southern Vermont League championship and the girls finishing second by a scant point.
Nordic coach Bill Belmonte is hoping his skiers can have the same success on their trails. Many of the runners from this fall are on his ski team.
“They come with a lot of experience. They had a great cross country season. We just had to wake up the Nordic muscles and start skiing,” Belmonte said.
Belmonte has 16 athletes this season, 11 boys and five girls.
The boys teams is led by captains Caleb Dundas and Brady Geisler, the individual SVL cross country champion.
The others are Ethan Moulton, Phil Mahar, Max McCalla, Robin Rushing, Sam Kay, Zachariah Arshad, Karver Butler, Marko Svoren and Owen Dube-Johnson.
Fiona Pol, a senior, is the captain of the girls Nordic team and she is joined by juniors Olivia Kalvin and Deirdre Lillie and freshmen Caroline McCormack and Annabelle Mahar.
Despite her class standing, Mahar comes to the team with a wealth of experience, Belmonte said.
Rutland and Otter Valley train at the Mountain Top cross country layout in Chittenden and Belmonte and Otter Valley coach Devon Fuller are raving about the trails there.
“The conditions are incredible,” Fuller said. “It’s shocking. It’s day and night between the snow down here and up there.”
“They have a lot of (natural) snow and they also make snow. It’s been great,” Belmonte said.
The Otter Valley girls are led by Kelsey Adams and Sarah Calvin. Rounding out the roster are Elisha Bagley, Gracie Coolidge, Elizabeth Atherton, and Clara Cifone.
Liam Murphy could be the top gun on the Otter Valley boys team. He is joined by Luke Calvin, Baker Larock, Jackson Marks and Isaiah Bagley.
Rutland and Otter Valley will be competing in the SVL with Burr and Burton Academy, Woodstock, Mount Anthony and Brattleboro.
The Raiders and Otters open the Nordic season at Prospect Mountain on Wednesday at 2 p.m.
The SVL has a tentative schedule and the State Meet is tentatively set for March 8 and 10 at Craftsbury. The boys Nordic Championship will be held March 8 and the girls take the big stage on March 10.
