WEST RUTLAND — Slate Valley softball pitcher Tori Raymond pitched behind in the count a lot, but when she came across the plate she was very difficult for the Corinth hitters to solve.
Raymond struck out 10 batters in Slate Valley's 15-4 victory that was abbreviated to five innings by the Tri-County Middle League's 1 hour, 45 minute time limit.
Raymond said she believes the 10 strikeouts represents her personal high.
"She pitched behind and had a lot of 3-0 counts. My goal for her this year is to get those first-pitch strikes," Slate Valley coach Garrett Combs said.
Corinth took a 2-0 lead in the top of the first when Essie Braman's single drove home Jordyn Ives and Olivia Holmes.
But Slate Valley had the answer in the bottom of the inning. They scored four runs on just one hit as Corinth's defense collapsed behind pitcher Raegan Hickey. The lone hit was an opposite field single by Rhi Lubaszewski.
The Vermonters kept the lead the rest of the way.
They put the game away with a five-run fourth inning in which they pounded the ball. They had five base hits, the hardest of which was a two-run triple by Lubaszewski.
Hickey would attest to the fact that no exit velocity number was needed for her to know that this line drive was stung. It caromed off Hickey and went all the way out to right-center field.
The other hits in the big inning came from Maddie Wilson, Kiana Bushee, Alivia Morris and Raymond.
Another five-run inning in the fifth put the game out of reach. Bushee and Madi Baker each had RBI singles in that frame.
Wilson had but one base hit but was the prototype leadoff batter scoring reaching base all five times and scoring three runs.
Lubaszewski led Slate Valley's 10-hit attack with three base hits.
Braman had two hits for the New York team.
It was the league opener for both teams.
The TCML is comprised of two Vermont teams and eight from New York state.
Raymond looks at the league as an exciting opportunity.
"I like it a lot. It is nice having so many high schools together on the team," Raymond said.
There is one Slate Valley player from New York — Wilson plays for Granville High School. The other schools represented are Fair Haven, Proctor and Rutland.
NOTES: Proctor's Olivia Outslay is the youngest player on Slate Valley. She will be entering her freshman year in the fall. ... Lubaszewski, an elite skier at Killington Mountain School, said she will not return to play soccer at Proctor High this year as she continues to nurse an injured hip. ... West Rutland, the other Vermont team in the league will clash with Slate Valley on Thursday, July 13 in West Rutland. West Rutland and Slate Valley each have West Rutland High School for their home field.