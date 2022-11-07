Ahead of state championship weekend, Fair Haven girls basketball coach Kyle Wilson posted a photo to Facebook, noting how many of his hoopers were going for a state championship in their respective sports and the pride the school felt.
There was a lot to be proud of for those female athletes wearing the navy blue and white this fall.
Both the Fair Haven girls soccer team and field hockey team made history, having one of, if not the, greatest season in their respective programs' history.
Neither reached their ultimate goal of hoisting the state championship trophy, but they were as close you can get to that final hurdle.
The Fair Haven girls soccer team has become one of the most consistently strong programs in the state over the last half decade, but the big one always eluded them.
The Slaters would get to the playoffs, and even get to the semifinal stage on multiple occasions, but they never had the opportunity to play for all the marbles.
From the first practice this fall, Fair Haven coach Teri Perry knew she had something special on her hands and the Slaters displayed that with dominance in the regular season.
When it came to the playoffs, Fair Haven had to battle hard, but got the monkey off its back.
Friday's Division III state championship game against defending champion Stowe didn't go the Slaters way, but they got about as close any team could to realizing their dream.
Covering that game on a beautiful night at Applejack Stadium, I won't soon forget the goal that Fair Haven scored with 28 seconds left to force overtime in a game that would eventually need two extra periods.
Elizabeth Love had the perfect corner kick to her older sister Brittney Love who headed it home on the far post.
It was a fitting final moment that the two standout sisters could share together on the soccer field in their last soccer game as Fair Haven teammates.
Although the end result didn't go their way, it was a moment they surely won't ever forget.
The Slaters were making just their second trip to the state finals, the first being in 1987.
The Fair Haven field hockey team was also making its second trip to the finals on Saturday, with its lone other trip coming in 2007.
For them, it was a moment that validated the hard work they'd put in to building the program.
Junior Jaylena Haley had a great quote after scoring the game-winner in Fair Haven's semifinal against Lyndon that expressed the magnitude of the moment.
“Every practice, we’ve worked our butts off. It’s a great feeling to know we made this happen after such a long period of time,” Haley said after the win. “Last season we made it to the semifinals and now we’re going to the finals. I think everyone sees now how good we are.”
Her final point is evident. Fair Haven is a school nobody will take lightly again.
Brick by brick, the Slaters have built the program back up under the guidance of head coach Allison Resnick and assistant coach Craig Pettis. When they took over the program, wins were hard to come by, but change quickly happened.
There have been plenty of check points along the way, places where Fair Haven could look in the mirror and see the change of culture it was making in real time.
I'm sure the rise of Fair Haven over past couple years has put a smile on the face of former Fair Haven coaches Jen Clement and Tosh Stickney, who despite not seeing the results on the field, kept the program afloat for many years.
The big game didn't go Fair Haven's way on Saturday, such is life in athletics, where only one champion is crowned. But the team took their school on a ride it has very rarely enjoyed.
The rise of the Fair Haven girls soccer and field hockey programs on their own is impressive, but the fact that both are rising at the same time doubles how incredible it is.
In the state of Vermont, it's often that if one athletic program is elite at a school, another sport in the same gender won't have the same success in the same season. You see countless examples of that.
The fact that a fringe Division II-Division III-sized school can support two programs who where this strong has to be commended.
It won't be long until the sound of a ball dribbled on the hardwood and sneakers squeaking will fill up the gym at Fair Haven.
Many of those talented girls soccer and field hockey players will combine their talents in hopes of claiming a Division II basketball championship.
A state championship is something both were so close to achieving this fall and something they surely are hungry for this winter.
If this fall season was any indication, Wilson has a heck of a group of athletes to go to war with.
