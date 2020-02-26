FAIR HAVEN — The word “Barre” is plastered in bold white letters on the back of the Fair Haven boys basketball team’s warm-up shirts.
It represents where the first-seeded Slaters want to be next week and the journey to get there began Wednesday night against No. 16 Lake Region.
The first leg of the trip to Barre Auditorium was a little bumpy, but Fair Haven made it to the next checkpoint, topping the Rangers 62-48 in the Division II playdowns.
Lake Region isn’t a typical 16-seed. The Rangers had five wins coming in and played many D-II teams close and even were two points away from knocking off Division III power Hazen.
The Rangers showed they weren’t going to be intimidated by the one-loss Slaters and hung around throughout the game.
“(Lake Region) is really well-coached. Their kids played awfully hard,” said Fair Haven coach Bob Prenevost. “They made shots early and we lost them in our defense.”
The longtime Slaters head coach hit the nail on the head with his description of Lake Region.
The Rangers used tons of cuts to find open looks around the basket and Fair Haven struggled at times to mark their men.
Lake Region kept the Slaters’ lead less than double figures throughout the first quarter and stayed right with Fair Haven in a defensive-minded second frame.
The Rangers carried their momentum into the second half and scored the first four points, but the Slaters finally locked in and went on a run.
Fair Haven scored the next nine points, before Lake Region’s Braydon Leach buried a shot.
The Slaters extended their lead to 16 by quarter’s end.
“At halftime, we talked about being more connected, finding where they were and moving our feet a bit more,” Prenevost said. “In the second half, we picked up our defense a bit better.”
Fair Haven had a strong mix of post play and perimeter scoring during its third quarter run. Zack Ellis and Kohlby Murray both drained 3s, while Joey Gannon went to work on the block with a pair of baskets.
Gannon saw a heavy workload in the fourth quarter, as the Slaters continued to feed him the ball.
Gannon scored eight of his team-high 17 points in the fourth. He was strong on the glass as well with 10 rebounds for the double-double.
“(Joey) had a big game for us. He had some big rebounds and he scored,” Prenevost said.
Lake Region didn’t go away and they continued to hit shots. Even with the game a bit out of reach, the Rangers drained five 3s in the fourth quarter.
“I tip my hat off to (Lake Region),” Prenevost said. “They should be really proud of how they performed out here.”
Ellis had 13 points for Fair Haven, while Murray had 10. Andrew Lanthier chipped in eight off the bench.
Connor Lanou had 12 points to lead Lake Region. Parker Perron added 10, while forward Keith Herman had nine.
Fair Haven takes a 20-1 record into Friday’s home game against No. 8 Milton at 7 p.m.
