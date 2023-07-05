The year 2015 does not sound all that long ago.
That depends on your perspective. If you are a Fair Haven boys soccer fan waiting for some magic to happen, it seems a very long time ago.
Fair Haven boys soccer fans have been starved for victories. Success for them has been as elusive as Fair Haven quarterback Joe Buxton on a scramble.
Football always generates a lot of excitement in Fair Haven. Girls soccer has been on its own great run and made it all the way to the Division III state championship game last season where the Slaters fell to Stowe in two overtimes.
The field hockey team also made a run all the way to the state championship game.
Maybe, someday the Slaters on the boys soccer pitch will be able to get their piece of the pie when it comes to fall sports excitement.
Maybe even — do we dare to say it? — this year.
Fair Haven boys soccer coach Tim Dayton and his assistant Dave Carrabino have to be going into this season with more optimism thanks to a talented group of freshmen.
The team is getting a head start on preseason practice by holding some summer soccer matches — in soccer parlance they are called friendlies — against the likes of Middlebury, West Rutland and Arlington.
The hope is that this will jump start a new era in Fair Haven boys soccer. The hope is that when the lights come on for those night games at LaPlaca Field, that large crowds will be on hand to appreciate a competitive brand of Slater soccer.
That 2015 team put together a nice season, fashioning a 9-4-1 record.
Then, the bottom fell out. The 2022 Slaters weathered a 3-10 season and the season before that they endured a 2-11-1 campaign. The COVID year saw them go 1-7 and in 2019 they were 4-10.
They did not go to the playoffs in 2017 or 2018 but in 2016 went 0-14 and then suffered an agonizing 13-0 playoff loss at the hands of Milton.
Dayton, Carrabino and others have been working hard to introduce younger players to the sport at a very early age.
Is it working? Will it work eventually? This autumn’s group of freshmen might blend with upperclassmen to at least give us a glimpse of a successful future for Slater boys soccer.
The real thing begins for the Slaters on Sept. 2 in the Jimmy T Showcase held at Taranovich Field in Pittsford.
While the building is in progress for boys soccer in Fair Haven, it is only beginning at Springfield High School.
The Cosmos are starting over on the boys side. The numbers have been so low that the varsity season was scrapped a couple of years ago and athletic director Rich Saypack was able to piece together a schedule that included varsity and JV teams in 2022.
New Springfield girls soccer coach Samantha Metcalf might feel as though she is starting with a new program. Her Cosmos lost a lot of talented seniors from last year’s team.
When Metcalf wore Springfield’s Green & White, she played soccer for Jade Costello. She feels that Costello was the perfect coach to model herself after.
“She taught me how to be a respectable leader,” Metcalf said. “What I saw while playing for her, is a lot like I want to be as a coach.”
Metcalf is trying to gets some scrimmages over the summer and will make her coaching debut in the season opener on Sept. 6 against Bellows Falls.
REBHAN STILL WINS
Black River’s run to the 2008 state baseball championship was one of the most dominant playoff runs ever.
The Presidents defeated West Rutland 15-0 in the quarterfinals, thrashed Whitcomb 16-1 in the semifinal game and then cruised to another one-sided victory in the state championship game, whipping Arlington 15-1.
Ian Rebhan was a senior on that Black River team before going on to pitch at Ithaca College.
He’s still winning. Rebhan is the Director of Amateur Scouting for an Arizona Diamondbacks team that is in first place in the National League West as they wage a battle with the Dodgers and Giants that is as hot as the Arizona summer.
Rebhan was promoted in December of 2021 from Assistant Director of Amateur Scouting to Director of Amateur Scouting.