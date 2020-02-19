What a week for the Slaters.
Division II Fair Haven knocked off D-I contender Brattleboro on the road and then conference rival Mill River at home, both convincingly, and catapulting from ninth to sixth in the penultimate Rutland Herald / Barre Times Argus boys basketball power rankings. The vanquished were Nos. 3 and T7 in last week's installment.
The final rankings will be filed on Vermont Principals Association pairings day, which is next Monday.
The Slaters are proving victory takes place in many forms and it's been happening with tough defense and half-court offense, so shutting off their prolific transition game is not enough.
On Tuesday, they held Mill River to a season-low 36 points and a trio of Fair Haven guards combined for 38 in a win that avenged a close loss in North Clarendon. Guards Kohlby Murray and Sawyer Ramey were at their best as creators.
Other big victories since last week were engineered by Mount Mansfield to end top-ranked Rice's 13-game win streak, and by Proctor. The Phantoms won't be invading the statewide top 10 but they lay claim to the top spot in D-IV (advancing from No. 3) with a 19-point statement win at high-flying Twin Valley. They've won 13 straight since Jan. 11.
This week's top 10 (last week's rankings, and records in parentheses):
1. Rice (1, 16-2). Green Knights should still lock down the top seed in D-I. What is it they say about a wounded animal?
2 (tie). South Burlington (5, 13-5) and Mount Mansfield (3, 11-7). The Wolves' win at St. Johnsbury and the Cougars' win at home over Rice have both packing confidence heading to what could be a great Final Four.
4. St. Johnsbury (2, 14-5). Hilltoppers took the loss to the Wolves out on Essex and will be a top-four seed.
5. CVU (6, 15-4). The RedHawks have won their last three since skidding off the top of the rankings, but not against very good competition. This is a team with something to prove headed to the tournament, likely as the No. 2 seed.
6. Fair Haven (9, 18-1). A win at Otter Valley Friday would cement the No. 1 seed.
7. Brattleboro (3, 11-7). A near-loss to Rutland at home and the Slaters' 64-53 win there does not bode well for the Colonels.
8. U-32 (10, 16-2). Having edged Montpelier a second time the Raiders finish with Thetford and Lyndon and will be no worse than the No. 2 seed. Good platform to launch a title bid.
9. Montpelier (T-7, 16-3). The Solons bounced back with a win over Lake Region and are battling Mill River for the fourth seed in D-II.
10. Mill River (T7, 14-5). Fair Haven put them down but the Minutemen are too good to be down long. Friday's home game against Windsor will be a good indicator.
Top five, Division II
1. Fair Haven; 2, U-32; 3, Montpelier; 4. Mill River; 5. North Country.
Top five, Division III
1. Hazen; 2. Randolph; 3. Bellows Falls; 4. Enosburg; 5. Thetford.
Top five, Division IV
1. Proctor; 2. Rivendell; 3, Twin Valley; 4. Danville; 5. Poultney.
