With the food coma of Christmas still in full force, what better way to spend time around the holidays then taking in some basketball action.
Rutland County has quite the matchup on tap when Division II Fair Haven and Division IV Poultney meet in in the Whitehall (New York) tournament on Thursday.
The Slaters are riding high with an unbeaten 2-0 record, with their first win in 13 years against Rutland and fourth-quarter win against Granville.
The Blue Devils have quickly righted the ship after a pair of losses in the Bob Abrahamson tournament and rattled off three straight wins.
Fair Haven and Poultney annually meet up for the cross-county game and the Slaters have dominated many of those matchups with their smaller-sized neighbors.
“Both communities are close and many of the kids know each other,” said Fair Haven coach Bob Prenevost. “We have a respect for their program.”
This winter, the two teams mirror each other in many ways.
On the block, Fair Haven boasts 6-foot-5 Joey Gannon, while Poultney counters with Heith Mason, who physically matches up with the Slaters’ post pivot.
The two have actually played together in AAU ball, so the familiarity doesn’t stop at their game.
“They’ll go after each other,” said Blue Devils coach Bob Coloutti. “The key for Heith will be staying out of foul trouble. Heith is a smart player, so he’ll have to be solid on defense and stay on his feet.”
“We’ll have to switch multiple guys onto (Heith) Mason,” Prenevost said. “He’s a load to deal with.”
The guard matchup figures to be an intriguing one. Both sides can get out and run and thrive on turning strong defense into transition offense.
The Slaters’ brother combination of senior Aubrey and freshman Sawyer Ramey, along with senior Kohlby Murray, make for one of the best backcourts in the state.
“We’ll have to keep (Fair Haven’s guards) in front of us, but also get out on them because they can shoot,” Coloutti said. “Our guards are physical and their skill set is good.”
Coloutti has plenty of family connections in Fair Haven, so he knows the Slaters’ program well. He noted how strong of a player Sawyer Ramey is and how much of an instant impact he sees the freshman making.
“It’s exciting to to see that’s he’s in high school now and he can show the whole state his talent,” Coloutti said.
The Blue Devils have an experienced set of guards in their own right, with Levi Allen running the show, along with senior Caden Capman and junior Silas Haviland working off ball.
“We have to make (Levi) Allen work for his shots and give them some different schemes to deal with,” Prenevost said.
Both teams have been coming to the Christmas-time tournament for, which also includes Whitehall and Hartford (New York), for years.
“It has been a staple since before I was there,” Coloutti said. “All of the teams in the tournament are very balanced.”
An interesting tidbit about the game is that Prenevost used to coach the Railroaders.
“It’s always fun to play here,” Prenevost said. “It’s a classy tournament and it’s well-run.”
Playing a team as strong as the D-II Slaters will be beneficial as Poultney moves through its season. Coloutti noted how Fair Haven could be the best team the Blue Devils see this year.
“It’s a great test for us,” Coloutti said. “We’ve had five games under our belt, so that can help us going into it. In years past, we’ve only had one or two games before playing Fair Haven.”
Tip-off is set for 6 p.m. Thursday, with the Whitehall-Hartford game to follow.
The championship game and consolation will take place on Friday.
For other hoops matchups to keep an eye on this weekend, the Rutland-St. Johnsbury girls game is one to watch. The Raiders are trying to find their way in a post-Elise Magro world, while the Hilltoppers are doing the same in a post-Sadie Stetson world.
Monday represents an interesting slate. The Rutland boys basketball have struggled a bit out of the gates and Saratoga Springs (New York) presents another really tough test. The Blue Streaks play in a strong Suburban Council league in their home state.
Playing a team two times within a week of each other is always tough. The West Rutland and Green Mountain boys know that all to well. After a GM win on Monday, the teams meet again this coming Monday, but this time at the Chieftains’ gym.
There’s a ton of basketball matchups to hold a hoops fan over until the New Year, so just sit back and enjoy the show.
