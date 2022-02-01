FAIR HAVEN — All five seniors on the Fair Haven girls basketball team started in Tuesday' night's game against Woodstock. One of them took it upon herself to jump start the Slater machine in the 60-24 victory.
Ashley Carvey scored the first eight points of the contest. Her scoring spree included two 3-point field goals.
"As a team we've been waiting for this opportunity," Carvey said. " It is very emotional. The last four years have gone by so fast and we just want to make the most of it."
Fair Haven coach Kyle Wilson had his seniors — Carvey, Katarina Stevens, Tegan Hoard, Briauna Woodbury and Mercedes Cathcart on the floor to start the game.
The Wasps answered the Slaters' 8-0 spurt by closing the margin to 10-9. The Wasps' 9-2 run was begun by Morgan Myers scoring on a putback. Emma Tarleton rang up a layup and Lara Tarleton scored in the lane. Suddenly, it was 8-6
The Slaters regained the momentum and led 19-11 after the first quarter and 26-13 at the half.
Fair Haven put a stranglehold on the game in the third quarter when they outscored the Wasps 20-5.
Freshman Isabelle Cole led the Slaters with 14 points. She also knocked down two 3-point field goals. Carvey followed with 11 points and had three treys. Then came Lily Briggs with nine points.
Emma Tarleton led the Wasps with eight points and Morgan Myers tossed in six.
Wilson was happy with the way the evening went.
"Right from the celebration at the beginning, I thought everybody was very classy," Wilson said. "We had a lot of nice contributions from everyone."
Wilson had special praise for Cathcart, a senior who has a spirit that is infectious.
"She works extremely hard and maximizes her minutes," the Fair Haven coach said.
Hoard also drew kudos from Wilson for her contributions, the kind that tend to go unnoticed because they do not show up in the box score.
"She defends well and blocks out well," Wilson said.
Coach Dennis Wood had to like his Wasps' response to being in that 8-0 hole.
But once they pulled to within 10-9, the Slaters outscored them 9-2 the remainder of the corner, a run that included a 3-pointer from Cole and was culminated by Hoard's layup on the break.
The victory raises the Slaters' record to 11-4 and they are scheduled to host Hartford on Friday.
Woodstock falls to 5-9.
NOTES: Wood and Wilson are both in the 200-win club. ... Woodstock will be trying to end a seven-game losing streak on Saturday when the Wasps host Mount Anthony.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.