FAIR HAVEN — The Fair Haven defense roared on this chilly Friday night at Thomas E. LaPlaca Field.
The Big Blue offense helped out, scoring four touchdowns in the first half as the Slaters crushed the Milton Yellow Jackets 42-0 to claim their third victory and second in succession.
Usually when Vermont football aficionados refer to Fair Haven football, it’s the offense that gets all the props and the defense is generally an after-thought. But on this chilly late September evening, the defense took center stage.
The Slaters blocked two punts, turning the first one into an offensive touchdown, while lineman Owen Laughlin took the second one over the goal himself. Dylan Lee blocked both punts.
Defensive back Aubrey Ramey intercepted a pass and recovered a Milton fumble; Fair Haven transformed each turnover into a touchdown.
Meanwhile, a stonewalling and hard-charging defense blew up the Milton offense, holding the Yellow Jackets to a mere 61 yards, 4 rushing yards and 57 through the air.
The defensive line and linebackers made bone-crunching tackles all night. In the first half, Milton had a negative 8 rushing yards and only one first down from scrimmage. Milton netted three first downs in the second half and much of that credit goes to wide receiver Colin Mathis, who hauled in five passes for 61 yards.
Meanwhile, the Slater offense sputtered at the onset but gradually found its rhythm and surprise: it came from the rushing attack, not through the air.
Fair Haven racked up 205 yards overland, with pretty even distribution. Lee led the way with 60 yards on six carries, including a 4-yard TD run in the second half.
Junior Kohlby Murray chipped in 55 yards, while quarterback Evan Reed added 45 yards on six totes, with touchdown runs of 12 and 1 yard to his credit. Wide receiver Andrew Lanthier presented a different dimension to the Big Blue attack, contributing 45 yards on three carries.
Reed took a while to find his range but eventually he connected on 8 of 13 pass attempts, finding Lee on a 17-yard scoring strike and Ramey on a 30-yard bomb for a TD.
Fair Haven drove the ball on its first possession but the first two drives stalled due to penalties and poor execution in the red zone.
Penalties haunted the Slater offense in the first half. The Slaters where whistled for five infractions that cost them 40 yards.
But Fair Haven smoothed out its offense on its third possession. Due to Lee’s first blocked punt, the Slaters set up shop on the Milton 35. It took five plays to cover that distance with Reed scampering the final 12 on a keeper. Reed added the PAT and the Slaters were off with 1:38 remaining in the first quarter.
On its next possession, Fair Haven traveled 47 yards on six plays with Reed finding Lee for a 17-yard touchdown; the PAT failed.
The defense did its job, stuffing Milton on three-straight downs and taking possession at its own 40. With Lee, Murray and Lanthier taking turns ripping off chunks of yards on running plays, the Slaters moved the ball with ease and capped the drive with Reed’s second TD run, dancing over from the 1.
Ramey’s interception gave the Slaters possession at the Milton 30 with just 1:31 to go in the opening half. But it took just one play and a high, arcing pass by Reed that Ramey hauled in on the corner of the end zone to stake Fair Haven to a 27-0 lead at intermission.
Fair Haven capped the big night with Lee’s second blocked punt that the 6-foot, 215-pound Laughlin snagged and bulled his way over the goal line at 9:30 of the third. Reed connected with Lanthier on the two-point conversion to hike the score to 35-0.
Lee finished off the scoring and the Yellow Jackets with his 4-yard dash and leap into the end zone. Murray’s dazzling 22-yard run was the highlight of the lightning-quick, 50-yard scoring drive.
Milton fell to 0-4, while Fair Haven improved to 3-2 and plays a rivalry game with Poultney next Friday.
