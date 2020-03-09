BARRE — The bulk of the Fair Haven boys basketball team trekked to Barre Auditorium Monday, formed their own cheering section and repeatedly implored the Slaters girls to play tough defense.
They listened.
They held Enosburg to five first-half points and six field goals for the game and rolled to a 56-20 victory in Monday night’s Division II semifinals at Barre Auditorium.
Point guard Kerigan Disorda headlined the offense with 25 points, 19 after a sleepy offensive half for both squads.
Fair Haven led 15-2 after a period and 18-5 at the break, then pushed the margin to 36-8 through three.
The victory earned the defending champion Slaters their third straight championship game appearance and their fourth in six seasons while Enosburg wore the look of a team that had not been here in a long time.
Fair Haven’s Ryleigh Coloutti finished with 14 points while Hannah Burns led Enosburg with 11. Much of the game was not a work of art for either team. Neither could boast of shooting the ball well at least through a half and each had plenty of turnovers. But the Slaters’ 3-pointer attack, with the team netting nine total, did more than enough to distance them from the Hornets.
The Slaters held Enosburg to two field goals in the first half but the Slaters had just six of their own, the bulk coming when Coloutti and Disorda rubbed together four straight 3-pointers for a 15-2 lead after a period.
Neither team had much luck inside against active defenses. Good looks were hard to come by in a half that belonged to the defenses. Both teams had 13 turnovers before the break.
It was not as if the Hornets didn’t have their chances. They had several balls roll off the rim from in close but every time they approached the basket a forest of Slater trees converged and complicated matters.
And it’s not as if the Hornets slacked off on defense, either, forcing Coloutti and Disorda farther from the basket. One time the Slaters made them pay was when Coloutti threw a lob that Brewster took over her shoulder on the way to two points.
That was the first bucket in a 3-3 second period and Enosburg did not have its basket until Burns took it inside and scored on a nice spin move to close the first-half scoring.
Disorda wrecked the Hornets’ chances with 13 points in the third period, when Enosburg flailed away from 3-points range in vain (0 for 7).
She hit three treys period and had two impressive sequences to score inside while pressing the lead to 34-8.
On one she muscled in a layup after hard contact. After Brewster snared an offensive rebound and set up a Disorda trey, Disorda took the ball to the rack again. She literally bounded backward off a defender but put up the shot as she was falling backward and it went in.
No. 1, 23-0 Fair Haven will face the winner of Wednesday’s game between No. 2 North Country (17-5) and No. 3 Harwood (19-3). They will have a chance to complete a school sweep; Fair Haven defeated Montpelier in last Saturday’s boys finals, the same day the Slater bowling team won the state crown..
No. 4 Enosburg closed the season at 19-4.
