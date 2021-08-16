FAIR HAVEN — There’s something special about the first day of high school football practice.
Helmets are given out, coaches sit their team down laying out expectations and optimism fills the air.
The two football teams in the Slate Valley region of Vermont, Fair Haven and Poultney, shared in that optimism on Monday, with practices kicking off on gridirons across the state.
For proud football programs, like the Slaters and Blue Devils, where expectations are often high, last year was a bit different. Playing a 7-on-7 pass-only game, both clubs had to adjust in a major way.
The return of 11-on-11 tackle football is something both teams are excited for.
“The lineman are excited to have pads on and hit somebody again,” said Fair Haven coach Jim Hill. “It’s good to be back doing normal football.”
“Not everyone took part in (7-on-7) last year. Some people chose not to participate,” said Poultney coach Dave Capman. “They’ve spoken about it for a while now, after they found out they could do 11-on-11.”
Fair Haven was one of the more successful teams in the Rutland region in 7-on-7 last year. The Slaters lost some major contributors from that club and have just six seniors this year.
“We’re going to be young, but we have a really talented junior class,” Hill said. “There’s good depth there. We have some sophomores that will see varsity time.
“I expect us to start a little slow because we have a lot of new pieces in places, but by midseason, we’ll be a pretty tough team to face.”
Quarterback Sawyer Ramey is back in the fold this year for his junior season. He gained valuable experience in the 7-on-7 game last year, sharing QB duties with Evan Reed.
“Seven-on-7 might have been the best thing to happen for Sawyer,” Hill said. “It allowed him to read the field without having a pass rush. The best thing I can say about Sawyer is that he’s a gamer.”
Line play will be essential during the 2021 season, especially with guys not getting the reps at the position in 7-on-7. For the Slaters, junior David Doran is the only lineman coming back with varsity experience.
“The rest of the guys have either played JV or never played football before, so it’s going to take a little more time,” Hill said. “We have to develop five lineman quickly.”
Poultney is one the teams that will really cherish the return to the 11-on-11 style of football.
The Blue Devils are a club that loves to run the ball and that was taken away for the 2020 season.
“That’s our offense. We want to run the ball,” Capman said. “If you put a percentage on it, we’re maybe 75 (percent run), 25 (percent) pass. It was difficult for us last year.”
On the ground, Poultney has to replace workhorse Levi Allen, who wrapped up his high school football career earlier in the month at the Shrine Maple Sugar Bowl. One of the lineman stalwarts who created many of those holes for Allen, Ryan Alt, also played in the Shrine game.
“There are guys that will take on that load,” Capman said. “They’re young and we’re really young as a team. Someone will step in there and take care of that role. We have some athletic young kids.”
Capman says his team will be in the low 30s for roster numbers when they kick off their season on Sept. 4 against Fairfax/Lamoille.
“They’re excited to be here,” he said.
adam.aucoin @rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.