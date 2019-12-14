FAIR HAVEN — The Fair Haven girls basketball team forged a 65-42 season-opening victory over Bellows Falls on Saturday with a 3-point game that was hotter than a slate roof on a July day in Mississippi.
The Slaters dropped in 15 of their 37 shots behind the arc. The barrage was led by Ryleigh Coloutti who had seven 3s herself on the way to a game-high 23-point afternoon. Kerigan Disorda and Abby Brown joined the party with three treys apiece and each had 11 points.
Disorda also had a stellar floor game that included five assists.
Bellows Falls' Taylor Goodell had three 3s of her own on the way to 13 points and teammate Halle Dickerson added 12 points.
"They shot the lights out," Bellows Falls coach Todd Wells said of the Slaters. "I think we improved throughout the game.
"They might hang another banner up here this year. This was a good way to open for us. They have everything. They shoot well and they are tall."
The Slaters had an 18-8 lead at the end of the first quarter and rang up four 3-pointers in those eight minutes - two by Coloutti.
The Slaters were never threatened, building a 37-15 lead by halftime.
Coloutti struggled with her 3-point shot in the first half of a scrimmage a week ago against Thetford, but when the bell rang for real, she was money. She nailed three quick ones early in the second quarter and those nine points ballooned the lead to 30-11.
She is analytical about her shot and the science was working well on this day.
"When my shots are long, I'm pushing it too much. When they are short it's just my legs," Coloutti said after the game.
Coloutti said the Slaters had been shooting poorly in practice during the week, but with something on the line, they were connecting from wherever they shot.
"We got off to a slow start offensively," Fair Haven coach Kyle Wilson said. "We had to get a little more space for our shooters to get the ball off."
The Slaters are trying to defend their Division II state championship and they dominated a Bellows Falls team that returns plenty of talent and figures to contend in Division III this season after dropping down from Division II.
It has been a number of years since the Terriers and Slaters had met.
"When my sister (Halle) was a freshman was the last time Fair Haven played them," Coloutti said.
Halle has been out of school a few years so these are not programs that are familiar to one another.
Coloutti felt that was why it was important to come out and send an early message to the Terriers.
They did exactly that, getting away from them midway through the first quarter. Coloutti connected on a trey to give the Slaters a 5-2 advantage and they never relinquished that lead.
Brown's 3 bumped the margin to 16-8 and the Slaters were on their way.
It was a game where Wilson got to give his roster of 12 ample playing time.
Bellows Falls is back in Rutland County on Tuesday night with a game at Mill River.
Mill River first-year coach Brad Rideout was in the gym Saturday scouting the Terriers.
