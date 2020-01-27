GRANVILLE, N.Y. — The Fair Haven girls basketball team cruised to an 80-10 win against Granville Monday night.
Shutting out their opponent in the first quarter, the Slaters established early dominance.
Courtney Brewster and Ryleigh Coloutti led the offense to outscore the Golden Horde 47-4 at the half.
Coloutti had 25 points for Fair Haven, while Brewster had 12 points and 10 boards.
Abby Brown had 10 points, while Kerigan Disorda had nine.
Fair Haven improves to 12-0 and returns home Thursday for a Division II showdown with Burr and Burton at 7 p.m.
Proctor 67, Arlington 25
PROCTOR — The Proctor girls basketball team dominated from the start against rival Arlington, topping the Eagles 67-25 Monday night.
“We got out fast, had energy on defense and got some easy shots,” said Proctor coach Chris Hughes.
The Phantoms were in control from the jump, holding a 36-7 lead at the half.
Lyndsey Elms had 19 points to lead Proctor, while Maddie Flanders had 12.
Schuylar Nolan had 10 points for Arlington.
The Phantoms improve to 10-2 and travel to Poultney on Monday.
Poultney 30, Black River 19
LUDLOW — Black River fell to the Poultney girls basketball team 30-19 Monday night.
Black River coach Howie Paul cited missed layups and foul shots as contributing factors to the loss.
Grace Hayes was the top scorer of the game and the only player in double figures for Poultney with 20 points.
Riley Paul lead the Presidents in scoring with 12 points.
Black River (0-9) has a week off before it returns to action Monday when it hosts Twin Valley at 5:30 p.m. The Blue Devils (4-6) continue their road trip Thursday when they take on Mid-Vermont Christian in Queeche.
Hartford 57, Mill River 33
NORTH CLARENDON — Mill River fell to the Hartford girls basketball team 57-33 Monday night.
The Minutemen kept it close in the beginning, but the ‘Canes went into full force and nearly doubled Mill River’s score at the half.
“We didn’t play defense at all,” said Mill River coach Brad Rideout.
The Minutemen had four players score six points each: Jess Roberts, Molly Bruso, Mallory Carlson and Lila Tarbell.
Kennedy Mullen and Jasmine Jenkins led the ‘Canes in scoring with 13 points each.
The Minutemen move on to a series of road games, beginning with a matchup Thursday against Green Mountain in Chester.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Websterville Baptist 63,
Black River 42
BARRE — Double-digit scoring efforts by four players propelled the Websterville Baptist Christian School to Saturday’s 63-42 victory over Black River.
Dalton Cody (26 points), Isaiah Terrill (16 points), Ari Schumacher (11 points) and Greer Peloquin (10 points) powered the Warriors.
Josh Lambert (16 points) and Calvin Kelley (11 points) led the Presidents.
WBCS enjoyed a 16-4 advantage after one quarter before things got interesting. Black River closed the gap to 28-21 entering halftime and trailed 47-31 after three quarters.
Black River (0-8) travels to Blue Mountain at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
GIRLS HOCKEY
Rutland 4, Stowe 3
A last-second goal gave the Rutland girls hockey team a 4-3 win over Stowe Monday afternoon.
The game remained close throughout the majority of it. The teams were tied late in the third, but the Raiders put the puck passed Ashley McHugh with 25 seconds left in play to take the win.
Elise Lidstone was the top scorer for Rutland with two goals. Taylor Surething and Alexis Patterson registered the other two goals, while Alyssa Kennedy earned two assists.
Abbie Rice led Stowe in scoring with two goals. Teammate Isabel Masi recorded the third goal.
Kristen Pariseau stopped 16 shots for Rutland, while McHugh made 15 saves.
The Raiders improve to 6-5 and skate again Wednesday when they play against BFA-St Albans at 4 p.m.
ALPINE SKIING
CU’s Greene takes first
PAUL SMITHS, N.Y. — Another dominant performance by Megan Greene resulted in the Castleton University women’s nordic ski team earning a first-place overall team win the 7.5-kilometer skate on day two of the Paul Smith’s Invitational.
All Spartan skiers who competed in this morning’s race finished in the top-10 out of 34 competitors.
Greene, who finished in first-place in Saturday’s freestyle sprint, earned her fourth first-place finish this season in the 7.5K skate. She completed the race 54 seconds faster than the second-place finisher with a time of 19:01.1.
Led once again by Andrew Doherty and John Henry Paluszek, who took the top two podium spots, saw the Castleton University men’s nordic ski team take first-place in the 7.5-kilometer skate on day two of the Paul Smith’s Invitational Sunday morning.
As the skiers lined up where they finished in Saturday’s action, Doherty came back from the third position and completed the 7.5K race in first-place with a time of 16:09.0. Paluszek, who finished Saturday’s action in the first position, finished in second-place with a time of 16:32.7.
