Rule No. 1 against Fair Haven is, don’t let the Slaters run.
Good luck with that.
With 6-foot-5 Jake Williams out with an ailing shoulder, the odds were stacked against MSJ holding down their Division II rivals on Monday. But the Mounties managed to take a lead through a period before Fair Haven dashed away to a 76-40 victory in Southern Vermont League play Monday.
Fair Haven put together a run of 21-0 in the second period and extended it to 42-6 in the third, courtesy of its prolific transition game and an already crippled MSJ offense coming apart.
Fair Haven is now 14-0 after capping the season’s sweep, with Zach Ellis scoring 21 points, Sam Manley 16 off the bench and Kohlby Murray 14.
Freshman Sawyer Ramey was a one-man stat blast with seven points, six steals, two blocks and a handful of assists.
Fair Haven got out to a 14-5 lead but the hot shooting of Keegan Chadburn (20 points) rallied the Mounties to a 16-15 lead after one. But it was 43-23 by halftime and an 11-0 run in the third iced it.
“The first period they came out and shot the ball well and played hard, and they played extra hard I think because they didn’t have Williams,” said Slaters coach Bob Prenevost.
“The second quarter we were able to speed them up a little bit and get some easy buckets and pulled away.”
Lacking Williams, MSJ leaned on rookie post man Dave Mecure, who has athleticism but is working on finishing. That gave MSJ a lane presence which was opened up when Chadburn came out hitting his first four outside shots for 10 points in the first.
But Chadburn cooled and point guard Andre Prunty was held to three points which spelled big trouble for the 7-8 hosts.
“We just turned the ball over way too much. They’re a really good team in transition,” said MSJ coach Chris Charbonneau, whose squad played tough in a 54-43 loss at Far Haven last month.
“We haven’t had a practice without Jake yet so we’re going to grow. It’s fine. It’s a good wake-up call.”
Williams will be reevaluated later in the week.
“I don’t think we’ll change drastically,” Charbonneau said. “We’ll have to watch the film and see what works for us.”
Several things worked for the Slaters as they took control of the game. The first was a halfcourt game where Joey Gannon used his footwork and fadeaway moves for three buckets to give Fair Haven some traction.
Then the fun stuff — that is, the running game that gets Fair Haven fans to buy season passes at home — answered the bell as the Slaters pulled away briskly.
Ramey stole the ball and fed up court to Ellis, who had 12 points in the period, for a layup. Ramey tipped an other pass and older brother Aubrey Ramey grabbed it and fed Ellis for another deuce. Sawyer Ramey scored in a slicing move through the defense and before the period ended he had an other slicing layup and Ellis a trey. MSJ had 11 turnovers in the first half and Fair Haven 26 points in the paint.
Murray had an eight-point third period, which ended with Fair Haven in front 65-29.
“What I liked was the bench play. We played with a lot of enthusiasm and got kids out there who have not been out on the floor,” Prenevost said.
Prenevost cleared his bench and Sam Manley, who is often spot-on with his two-handed 3-points, became the headliner with three treys and a twisting scoop shot in the lane that caromed in to the delight of a sizeable Slaters road following.
MSJ is at Otter Valley Wednesday while the Slaters will visit Mill River on Friday.
bob.fredette
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.