The North Country football team looked like it might have a magical season on its hands through four weeks last season.
The Falcons were firing on all cylinders, winning their first four games, before taking perennial Division II heavyweight Bellows Falls to the wire in a Week 5 loss.
Even in a losing effort, it looked North Country might have proven its place among the state’s elite, but things didn’t go their way the rest of the season.
The Falcons limped into the playoffs, losing four straight games to close the regular season. After a long trip down to Bennington for the state quarterfinals, their season was over.
North Country’s 2023 season has started off very similar to how last year’s season did – wins and good vibes. They’re hoping that this time around, those vibes last all the way into November.
The Falcons will look to continue their hot stretch taking on a fellow undefeated Fair Haven squad in a battle of D-II contenders.
The Slaters are coming off a gutsy win in Week 2 against Division I Mount Anthony. Fair Haven was jumped out to a 16-0 lead, but nearly saw that lead erased.
Penalties were a major bugaboo on the offensive end, but when they needed to make crucial defensive plays, they came through.
Junior Phil Bean had one of the biggest plays of the day when he stripped an MAU rusher and returned it for a touchdown. They also came up with a huge fourth down stop in the closing seconds that notched the win.
Fair Haven and North Country both have goals of getting to State Championship Saturday and Saturday’s game in Newport could give us an early glimpse at who is in better shape of getting there.
There are a pair of other games that pit D-II teams against each other. Bellows Falls is looking to get back into the win column after a rare loss, when it travels to Mount Mansfield for a Sunday game. U-32 is out to build off a dominant effort in Week 2, when it welcomes Lyndon Institute to town Friday night.
Burr and Burton Academy has been one of the most dominant teams in Division I through two weeks. The Bulldogs have taken care of business against both of last year’s D-I state finals teams, CVU and Middlebury, and have shown their dreams of making it to the state finals this fall are very viable.
BBA will look to keep the roll going against a St. Johnsbury team that is coming in confident after a Week 2 win. The squads have a lot of history together in recent years, so Saturday’s game in Manchester should bring the excitement.
Hartford is another team that has been dominant in the early going. The Hurricanes welcome BFA-St. Albans to town Friday night.
Middlebury was on the losing end of a blowout against BBA last week and wants to get back on track with rival Rutland coming to town on Thursday night.
Rutland struggled mightily against out of state Concord on Friday, but were right there with a chance to win playing a good Essex team in Week 1.
CVU will try and build off its Week 2 win against BFA-St. Albans when the Seawolves come to town Saturday afternoon. The Seawolves come into the game at 0-2, but haven’t been blown out in either game against elite opponents.
Mount Anthony and Brattleboro are both in search of their first win and will do battle for the Elwell Trophy on Friday Night at Spinelli Field.
Essex plays out of division this week and looks to go to 3-0 as it hosts Colchester Friday night.
Windsor and Woodstock are the two undefeated teams remaining in Division III and both are on the road this week.
Windsor is at Milton Friday night in a battle of teams with the same mascot. Woodstock is at Springfield Friday night with the Cosmos out to make a statement after a shutout win in Week 2.
Mill River has been on cusp of winning in both games this season, but has come up just short. The Minutemen will hope to buck that trend this week when they head to rival Poultney Saturday afternoon.
The Blue Devils are also 0-2, but have had plenty of positive signs in the first couple weeks.
Oxbow and Missisquoi will also do battle in matchup of winless D-III teams on Saturday in Swanton.
There are a pair of Division II-Division III crossover games. D-III Otter Valley is hoping to build off a dominant effort from Week 2 when it travels to play Spaulding Friday night. The Crimson Tide struggled mightily in Week 2 against U-32.
BFA-Fairfax/Lamoille will be out to make it two straight wins when it hosts a struggling Mount Abraham team on Saturday.
