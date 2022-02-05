FAIR HAVEN — Just two weeks ago, the Fair Haven girls basketball team was sputtering, looking to reclaim its identity and winning swagger. Boy, how things have changed.
The Slaters have turned the corner since their two-game losing skid of a couple weeks ago. Fair Haven kept the roll going Saturday night, beating Division II rival Hartford 56-42.
The Slaters of a couple weeks ago were lost offensively. There weren't any girls consistently stepping up to carry the scoring load and it showed in the point totals Fair Haven posted.
Changing that narrative was a major focus for the Slaters after their loss to Springfield on Jan. 22. Fair Haven coach Kyle Wilson challenged the team to be better and protect the standard of basketball the program has built. The girls have answered the call.
"We're moving the ball more and we're giving up good shots for great shots," said junior point guard Brittney Love. "We've had practices where we've been shooting and shooting and shooting and getting our form down so we can get those shots in."
Their hard work to improve has paid off and it showed in Saturday's win, where a balanced attack was key for the Slaters.
Four Fair Haven players scored in double figures led by Lily Briggs with 15. Alana Williams had 13 points and 10 rebounds for a double-double. Izzy Cole had 12 points and Brittney Love had 10 points, six rebounds and five steals.
"You can't really key in on one individual or two individuals," Wilson said. "It seems like other people are stepping up on a nightly basis. That's what a team is all about. I'm hoping we can continue going in the direction we have been the last couple games."
True to form, the Slaters defense was potent. Outside of Love's five thefts, Briggs and Kate Hadwen had three steals apiece.
Fair Haven led from start to finish in Saturday's game, but Hartford continued to hang around throughout the first half.
The Slaters couldn't push their lead past six in the opening 16 minutes and were up by just five at the half.
"We knew they were going to be tough, but we just had to play harder and stronger," Love said.
It was the third quarter that really decided Saturday's game and Cole, a freshman, played a critical role in that.
Cole had nine points in the third, hitting the lone three of the quarter and knocking down two other shots, along with a pair of free throws.
"That really helped stretch the lead out a bit for us," Wilson said.
Fair Haven led by double figures the rest of the way.
"We got some timely stops when we needed it and were able to get out in and run," Wilson said. "We did some really nice things against their zone."
Emily Wright led the Hurricanes with 11 points and eight rebounds. She was great defensively with three blocks. Beth Dobrich added nine points and five rebounds.
Fair Haven (12-4) has a rematch with the Springfield on Tuesday, the Cosmos hosting.
Hartford (7-7) is riding a three-game losing skid, all coming to Rutland County teams over the last week or so. Another one of those Rutland area clubs is on the docket on Tuesday. The Hurricanes are at Keefe Gymnasium to take on the Division I Raiders.
