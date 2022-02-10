BRANDON — Fair Haven's Sawyer Ramey scored 20 points along with his usual stellar floor game that included highlight reel passes and assists. But it was teammate Sam Barber who heated up at just the right time in the Slaters' 72-61 victory over Otter Valley.
The Otters were trailing by just five points (36-31) in the fourth quarter when Barber struck for three quick 3-point field goals to bump the lead all the way up 14.
"I like to think if I make one that some others will go in," Barber said.
"He is a streak shooter," Fair Haven coach Bob Prenevost said. "He has done that before."
The Slaters drubbed the Otters 72-48 in Fair Haven but this was a much different game with the Otters in it nearly all the way.
Barber knew it would be a much tougher game this time.
"They have a very loud stadium. It is a great fan base and it's always tough here," Barber said.
"Otter Valley is a 3-13 team that plays like a 13-3 team. Mike Stark has this team playing hard for him," Prenevost said.
The Otters played the Slaters to an 11-11 stalemate in the first quarter and were on the brink of taking the lead into halftime.
Owen Thomas connected on a 3-pointer late in the second quarter to extend OV's lead to 25-21.
But then Joe Buxton nailed consecutive 3-pointers to send the Slaters into the locker room with a 27-25 lead.
"Those hurt," Stark said.
Hayden Bernhardt, back in the lineup after missing two games, muscled inside for a hoop and was fouled. He completed the three-point play to pull the Otters into a 31-31 tie.
But Ramey answered with a 3-point field goal on the ensuing possession and the Slaters had the lead the remainder of the night.
The Slaters were balanced with four players in double figures.
"We needed all of them," a relieved Prenevost said.
Ramey's 20 led the way and included a couple of treys. Brandon Eastman, a force inside all night, followed with 15. Phil Bean added 13. Barber also had 13 with three 3-point field goals and Buxton had 11 with three 3-point field goals.
The 3-ball was a big part of the Fair Haven offense, the Slaters landing them at critical junctures of the game.
"We talked at halftime about being more aggressive and finding the gaps. Sam found the openings," Prenevost said.
The Otters did not have that balance that carried the Fair Haven offense. Elijah Tucker-Bryant and Bernhardt had 21 points apiece and then it fell off to Aiden Decker with five.
"You can't look at records," Prenevost said. "This was a dogfight."
"We got beat 72-48 over there. All I can ask for is improvement," Stark said.
"They had a 20-4 run that hurt us but we responded and got back in it.
"Our zone gave them some trouble in the first half."
The Otters just might be hitting their stride at the right time. Two of their three wins have come over the last five games.
The Slaters looked to be home free when Ramey drove to the hoop to give them a 62-48 lead in the fourth quarter.
But the Otters showed some spunk with a great run of their own. Bernhardt nailed a 3-pointer that cut the lead to 65-57 and when Tucker-Bryant scored, it became a two-possession game at 67-61.
But the only other points were scored by the Slaters who left the House of Noise knowing they had been in a ballgame.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.