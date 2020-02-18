FAIR HAVEN — Fair Haven didn’t just decide to depend on its celebrated trio of guards to carry the scoring load Tuesday night. It just worked out that way and that was just fine in a 50-36 get-even victory over Mill River in a key Southern Vermont League game.
Kohlby Murray, Zack Ellis and Sawyer Ramey combined for 38 points and the Slaters grabbed the lead in the first period and held it the rest of the way.
It was not a typical press-and-run Slaters game against a Mill River team that did not give away that much in speed. But Ramey (10 points) and Murray (17) were able to create scoring off the dribble in the first half and Ellis had three treys in scoring his total 11 points in the second half.
“Zack’s always big. When we need him he comes alive,” Murray said.
Fair Haven is 18-1 and on track for the top seed in Division II while Mill River fell to 14-5 and is almost certain to enter the D-II tourney out of the top four.
The Slaters held Mill River to fewer than 40 points for the first time this year. Tyler Shelvey, a fearsome competitor, did not score, and although Aidan Botti and Will Farwell had 13 each the Minutemen were never able to get much of a rhythm.
The Slaters’ speed also helped create Mill River foul troubles, with Farwell eventually fouling out and Shelvey missing time as well.
Fair Haven lacked inside scoring in a close loss at Mill River 10 days ago and suffered because of it. Forwards Joey Gannon and Aubrey Ramey had a combined 10 points Tuesday, when Gannon played a much larger role as a rebounder than a scorer.
“I don’t think our bigs were as good on the inside as we have been … but our guards make us go and we’re not giving up that many points so we can survive with our guards,” said Slaters coach Bob Prenevost. “When we get into the 50s and 60s we need big play.”
After falling back 3-0, the Slaters surged to a 15-8 lead after a period and led at the half 27-19. Murray, who seemed to make every shot, had 12 points in the half, many of them on penetrations and little fallaways.
Mill River cut the lead to 29-23 in the third before Ellis canned a pair of treys from the left corner, with his eight-point period helping build a 43-30 lead through three.
“That’s just where the thing flowed,” said Prenevost. “That’s just what happened. I wish I could say that (was the plan). I’d sound a lot smarter wouldn’t I?”
“Let’s first give Fair Haven credit. Their guard play was excellent,” Mill River’s Jack Rogers said. “They played harder than us and they got us into foul trouble.
“I’m incredibly disappointed in the effort. I just didn’t think we played hard.”
Ellis’s final trey gave the Minutemen a 46-32 lead midway through the fourth and when the Slaters started to spread the floor the Minutemen were unable to pressure them into mistakes.
{span}Fair Haven, which entered the night ranked No. 1 in D-II, finishes the regular season at Otter Valley Thursday.{/span}
Mill River hosts Windsor on Friday. The Minutemen were No. 3 before the tip-off and Rogers thinks his club will probably have the fifth seed, meaning that after one home game the Minutemen would have to go on the road to reach the semifinals at the Barre Auditorium.
“Well have a much tougher road than (Fair Haven),” he said. “If we’re lucky enough to get a third game with them we have to come with the proper temperament and our wheels can’t come off.”
