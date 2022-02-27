HINESBURG — Fair Haven sophomore Trey Lee and Otter Valley senior Sam Martin are at different stages of their high school wrestling career, but both had the same end goal in mind.
Lee and Martin were looking to be crowned state champions in their respective weight classes at the Vermont high school wrestling state championships held at Champlain Valley Union High School this weekend.
Both standout wrestlers came up just short of their goal with Lee taking second-place at 126 pounds and Martin in second at 220 pounds.
Lee had a massive hill to get over to become a state champion, going up against undefeated Spaulding senior Nick Pierce. Lee put up a strong fight, but the more experienced Pierce earned a pin with 33 seconds left in the opening period.
Lee's freshman season was wiped away last year due to the sport not being allowed, so this was his first varsity season. He came with a great family pedigree and successful junior high career, but there's nothing that compares to the competition he's facing now.
Getting to the brink of a state title this early in his high school career is a motivator for the next two seasons.
"I got COVID halfway through the season, so that was a barrier for me to win states, but I came back," Lee said. "I knew Nick Pierce was going to be in the finals. I trained for him. He's a super strong wrestler. He was on a roll."
"(Trey wrestled really tough," said Fair Haven coach Scott Shaddock.
Martin trailed in points for much of his championship match at 220 pounds against Mount Anthony's Hayden Gaudette, who came in as a two-time state champion. But Martin held on, avoiding a pin until the final second of the third period.
"I lost to (Hayden) Gaudette, but we are pretty good friends, so it was fun," Martin said. "I didn't about him as the two-time state champion, I just thought of him as another wrestler that was across from me."
Springfield's Bryan Stafford was one of the wrestlers Martin beat to get to the finals. Stafford finished third after beating Randolph's Kody Grout in the third-place match at 220.
The Otters' Caleb Whitney took third at 138 pounds, going 4-1 for the tournament. Whitney bested Mount Mansfield's Sebastian Krueger in the third-place match in a 6-3 decision.
Mount Anthony extended its historic run of team state championships to 33, scoring 217.5 points, edging out Spaulding who had 212. Essex followed with 193.5, Middlebury was fourth with 97 and Otter Valley was fifth at 96.
"The kids wrestled hard. In those matches for third and fourth and fifth and sixth, we told them we needed wins and they went out wrestled hard. We walk away happy," said OV coach Cole Mason.
Other local team finishes include Springfield in ninth, Fair Haven in 14th, Mill River in 16th, Rutland in 19th and Mount St. Joseph in 21st.
The Outstanding Wrestler award went to Middlebury's Avery Carl, who went 3-0 in the tournament.
There were numerous other awards given out ahead of the championship matches and one of them went to Fair Haven wrestler Tristan Hyatt, who earned a sportsmanship award.
Hyatt dealt with some health issues during the year and it slowed what looked like a potentially special season.
"That was pretty cool for him to get that award," Shaddock said.
