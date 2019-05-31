FAIR HAVEN — Through much of this season, the Fair Haven Slater baseball team has had some bright moments and some not so lustrous. But on Friday, in the Division II quarterfinals, the Slaters presented a glittering jewel of a game against the Mount Abraham Eagles.
Fair Haven batters laced 10 hits all around Bill Wood Field and scored 13 runs to back the one-hit, shutout pitching of senior right-hander Parker Morse and cruised to a 13-0 victory in a game shortened to five innings due to the mercy rule.
“Parker was phenomenal,” Slater coach Adam Greenlese said. “It’s about time; hitting is something that we have been able to do all season but it hasn’t happened. Now, it’s finally showing. We had a great approach at the plate and our fielding came around – we didn’t make any errors.”
Morse was dominant on the mount. The big right-hander was spot-on, using only 58 pitches to retire 15 of the 16 batters he faced. Morse sat down the first 11 Eagle hitters before Parker Hines hit a line single just out of the reach of second baseman Brett Huntley in the fourth inning. Then Morse set down the next four in order to burnish his gem.
“I felt really good today,” said the 18-year-old Morse. “I was hitting my spots – wherever (catcher) Dylan (Lee) put the glove I hit it.”
Morse’s main weapon was a hopping fastball but he mixed in some dipping curves and dancing knuckleballs to fan three, with no bases on balls.
The other story for the Slaters was a potent offensive attack that knocked around a trio of Eagle pitchers and tore the cover off the baseball.
Leadoff hitter Andrew Lanthier led the way with a trio of hits, while Huntley chipped in two more, while seven Slaters hit safely. Lee scored three times.
The Slaters were methodical and sometimes sensational scoring one in the first, five in the second one in the third and then achieved the blowout with six in the fourth.
Morse’s speed and daring base running got the Slater offense rolling when he scored from first on a Huntley flare to right.
Lanthier’s two-run triple was the centerpiece of the five-run second, while Lucas Wang and Evan Reed drove in single runs. The Slater offensive explosion signaled the end for Eagle starter Eben Clifford, who was replaced by junk balling right-hander Ethan Bissonette.
But Bissonette wasn’t the answer. The Slaters chased Bissonette in the middle of their six-run fourth in favor of Neil Guy, who finished up. Lee’s run-scoring triple, Reed’s sac fly and a costly error that let in two runs were keys to the scoring in that frame.
“We played well against U-32 the other day but we didn’t have an answer pitching wise for them today,” Mt. Abe coach Jeff Stetson said. “Fair Haven hit the ball hard and we fell apart a few times defensively; but even it we make those plays it wasn’t going to make a difference the way they were playing today.”
The Slaters also helped themselves on the base paths, swiping four bags in five tries.
The Slater defense was sturdy. Aaron Szabo made a great catch in deep center, while Aubrey Ramey was sensational at shortstop.
“I’m extremely proud of our guys; we’ve dealt with a lot of adversity this year,” Greenlese said. “We lost close games we should have won but we really showed up today and this is when it really counts.”
The No. 3 Slaters (12-5) move on to play at No. 2 Enosburg on Tuesday, while Mount Abraham closed out its season at 7-11.
