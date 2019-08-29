FAIR HAVEN — Victory-starved Fair Haven started its boys soccer season Thursday with a 2-0 win over Granville, New York, but coach Tim Dayton didn’t allow the Slaters a victory lap.
He wants the Slaters to finish what they start.
There were long stretches where the Slaters looked very poised and methodical, feeding the ball back when there was not a good opportunity ahead, patiently building the attack from the back.
It was that final third with which Dayton took issue.
“We were organized, but we weren’t getting into the support positions they needed to work the ball more effectively,” he said. “There were too many shots from the outside.”
Of course it was far from all bad. The Slaters put 17 shots on frame to Granville’s one and had five corners to the visitors’ one. Michael Thayer was a rock in leading the Slaters defense and freshman goalie Kole Matta made the one frantic save he needed to make.
It was big considering that Nick Carrabino scored the second goal on a long blast as the clock ticked off its final second.
Carrabino set up the first goal with a hustle play, dispossessing a defender at the end line and looping a pass in front of goal that Jake Hochberg finished off with a header past Caden Powell (16 saves) at 18:27.
Powell kept it there moments later with a save after Johnny Bruno threaded an inside pass to striker Nathan Stone.
Moments later, Tyler McClure hit the right post.
After the first 30 minutes were played almost exclusively in the Granville end, the visitors had a great chance. Granville was on the move and Matta charged out to challenge for the ball and was momentarily tangled up in a crowd. The ball was bounced goalward and Matta recovered and chased down the ball near the goal line.
The Slaters’ ball movement was not as effective in the second half but opportunities for Granville were still scarce — until the final minute.
Granville earned a direct kick just outside the penalty area but striker Carter O’Leary’s blast was deflected high.
On the ensuing corner, Trisant Hyatt’s hard shot was blocked by Hochberg and the Slaters quickly went downfield and scored.
Still, it’s back to basics for a team that did not go to the Division II tournament last year.
“(The victory) is nice but I don’t want them to be satisfied,” Dayton said.
“We’ll face a stiffer test with Otter Valley,” he said.
That game is straight ahead as the Slaters face the Otters Saturday in the Jimmy Taranovich tournament at Proctor’s Taranovich Field.
With the one practice they have before Saturday, Dayton will get the Slaters to work harder in the critical final third.
Dayton would really like to see the Slaters earn that victory lap.
