Shots, Goals, Saves. Penalty corners. Those are not the most discussed statistics in high school field hockey’s preseason.
No, most of the banter is about participation numbers.
“We have small numbers,” Bellows Falls coach Bethany Coursen said at Sunday’s Play Day hosted by Burr and Burton Academy.
Everything is relative. Coursen’s Terriers do have enough players for a JV squad.
Programs really saddled with a lack of numbers this season are Fair Haven and Otter Valley. The Slaters have a roster of 13 and Otter Valley just 14.
That means Fair Haven coach Allison Resnick and her OV counterpart Jodie Keith are unable to fully simulate game conditions in practice with 11-on-11 scrimmages.
That is why they really relished the Play Days over the weekend, field hockey parlance for a preseason multi-school jamboree. The Otters took part in the Play Day at Mount Abraham on Saturday and the Slaters went to Manchester for BBA’s event on Sunday.
Resnick does a lot of half-field scrimmaging and she and her assistant Briley Blackbird both play to get the numbers up to 15.
“When you play full field you don’t experience the pressure that happens in a game,” Resnick said.
“I really appreciate the Play Day,” Keith said.
Keith can smile when talking about the future. There are 25 participating on OV’s middle school team.
The numbers are healthier at Rutland and Springfield. Coach Kayla Ploof has plenty of players to field both a varsity and JV team at RHS and Alex Nikolvski has a roster numbering 18.
Otter Valley and Fair Haven do not have much margin for injury but Keith said there can also be one positive about the small squad.
“When you have like only 13 players, those players are playing together a lot and you become a well-oiled machine,” Keith said.
It is quite different at Rutland where coach Kayla Ploof has about 35 players between her varsity and JV squad and another 40 playing the game in the youth program.
“We hope to build those numbers up,” Ploof said of the youth program.
FAIR HAVEN
Coach Barb Miceli always puts a good team on the field at Burr and Burton so when the Slaters played the Bulldogs to a scoreless tie through the 20-minute mini-game on Play Day, Resnick had to be happy.
“I’ll take it,” she said.
“Fair Haven looked like they knew what they were doing out there,” Miceli said, noting that the Slaters were much improved over the team they brought to last year’s Play Day.
Ringing up the shutout was Slater goalie Victoria Kelly.
Kelly started in the goal all last year as a freshman and she brings experience to the important position.
“Last year, every game I saw huge improvement from her,” Resnick said. “This year she has really stepped up. She worked indoors this spring so she has not gotten rusty.”
The Slaters did not test BBA’s new goalie Marley Clark but Resnick and her senior captain Emilee Higgins believe they will be able to generate offense.
“Today, we worked more on defense because we have so many new players on defense,” Higgins said.
Resnick feels the offense will come from proven scorers in the past like Higgins and Jaylena Haley.
But she also believes some new faces will be putting the ball in the cage. One of those is sophomore Megan Wetmore who got her first varsity goal last year in the playoffs.
Riley Babbie figures to be a big piece of Fair Haven’s drive to get back to the Division III state championship game where they lost to Montpelier.
“Riley will be a defensive rock but she will also help to start the offense,” Resnick said.
Haley, Higgins, Katrina Shaw and Azure Wood are the seniors.
There are no juniors and Babbie, Kelly, Wetmore, Elaina Allard and Victoria Genier comprise the sophomore class.
Resnick is excited about the potential of the freshmen — Alexa Messer, Kaianna Bernstein, Madi Hayes and Orianna Kerr.
The Slaters have a new opponent with Middlebury replacing Hartford.
Conditioning will be a critical piece of the success because with 13 players there won’t be much opportunity to come off the field.
Higgins said Resnick takes care of that.
“We work very hard in practice,” Higgins said.
OTTER VALLEY
The Otters lost only their sweeper from the defensive unit.
“We will be strong on defense,” Keith said.
Nobody is more experienced at the last line of defense than the Otters. Lily Morgan returns for her fourth season in the goal.
Lexi Beaulieu is the backup golaie and Morgan is helping to groom her as her successor for next year.
The seniors are Elizabeth Atherton and Morgan.
Charlotte Newton and Matelin LaPorte are the juniors.
The sophomore class is represented by Hannah Desabrais, Lexi Beulieu, Breanna Bovey, Marissa Dick, Micheala Hobbs and Leann Thomas.
Ella Otto, Sophie Parker, Marieevesa Pearson and Tayah Cram are freshmen.
Keith saw some good things at Mount Abe over the weekend.
She believes Bovey could be ready for a big year.
“She is really hungry. I think she will score goals,” Keith said.
“And Cram really stepped up on defense.”
She feels Dick and Otto could contribute scoring as midfielders.
“They are very aggressive,” Keith said.
The Otters open the season on Sept. 7 at Rutland.
Keith would love to see her players develop more confidence before getting thrown into the fire at Rutland.
“We need to be more confident in carrying the ball and we need to play as a team,” Keith said.
RUTLAND
The defense is strong and the scoring, an area of the game that has plagued Rutland, just might come alive this fall.
“I think we finally have some players on the front line who are going to score. Scoring this year is our focus,” Ploof said.
And if the Rutlanders can put some in the cage, they have that solid defense backstopped by returning goalie Emma Cosgrove to protect the lead.
Cosgrove is one of five seniors. The others are Ryleigh Hughes, Arikka Patorti, Emily Sunderland and Margo Thompson.
A big junior class includes Elise Colomb, Sophia Ellison, Emma LaFarge, Elle Molalley, Riley Quesnel, Grace Souza, Emma Ward and McKenna Wertzler.
Sofia Woolf, Anna Vitagliano, Savanna Barlow and Mabel Buchter are the sophomores.
Souza and Buchter will back up Cosgrove in the goal.
SPRINGFIELD
The Springfield field hockey team has certainly taken its lumps the last several years.
Now, it is time for the Cosmos to return some of those lumps. Coach Alrx Nikolovski believes they are capable of doing that.
Much of her optimism stems from the large group of seniors — the group that began when she came on to the scene when they were sophomores.
Those seniors are Gretchen Gilcris, Mackenzie Sidler, Molly Tennis, Hannah Zierfus, JJ Prouty, Zada Grant, Sara Griffin and Moira Rigney.
Grant and Gilcris are the goalies and Rigney is the leading returning scorer.
The Cosmos went long stretches without finding the net last year but Nikolovski feels that might be ready to change.
“We want to win and we want to put numbers on the scoreboard every game, not just once in awhile,” Nikolovski said.
The juniors are Sabyn Tennis, Marie Niemann and Emily Toner.
Niemann is a German exchange student and new to the team.
Sophomores are Maya Villemaire and Emily Holt.
Holt is small and quiet and opponents might be taking her for granted. But Nikolovski believes Holt can make some noise up front and jazz up the attack.
“She has great ball handling skills and sees the field very well,” the Cosmos coach said.
The freshmen are Avery Shaw, Quinn Jasinski and Sophia Lihatsh.
Many of those seniors met for workouts during the summer, Nikolovski said.
Sidler and Sabyn Tennis are special players capable of controlling the game with their play at midfield.
“They are a great mix. They will play up and play back. They are two very strong players,” Nikolovski said.
The Cosmos have a late opener. They host Woodstock on Sept. 9.
Springfield fans hope that it is worth the wait.