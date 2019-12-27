WHITEHALL, N.Y. — The 25th annual Whitehall Boosters Holiday Tournament looked a lot more like the first annual Fair Haven Pancake Breakfast. The unbeaten Slaters boys flattened their second straight tournament opponent and breezed to the title Friday over Hartford, New York, 67-41.
Poultney bounced back from its opening-game thrashing at Fair Haven's hands with a gritty, 51-47 victory over Whitehall to take the consolation crown.
Fair Haven 67, Hartford 41
The Slaters' slash-and-burn method of basketball made short work of the Tanagers, a team with some solid inside players.
But that wasn't of much use when the Tanagers could not find a comfort zone against the Slaters and their frantic pressure and controlled running game.
Fair Haven caused the bulk of the Tanagers' 33 turnovers, 16 of them Slaters steals. The biggest felon was one of Fair Haven's smallest players, fireball guard Kohlby Murray, with six thefts.
The Slaters started Friday's game just as they did Thursday's, at full speed and wreaking havoc with their press and trap. The Tanagers managed to beat it for layups a couple times but the bad far outweighed the good. Fair Haven led 18-11 after a relatively even first period then threw 11 straight points at Harford on the way to a 34-17 halftime lead. Then Fair Haven just pulled away.
Like Thursday, Murray started the game with a big kick-start to the offense with Fair Haven's first seven points, including one end-to-end drive after snaring an offensive rebound.
Even when not scoring in transition Fair Haven found layups with its quickness, deft passing and hard cuts to the cross.
Benchman Owen Loughan led 4-0 Fair Haven with 13 points while Murray had 12 and Aubrey Ramey 12 apiece in a balanced attack. Gavon Darfler led the 4-4 Tanagers with 10 points and James Lavin added nine.
Ramey and Murray combined for 11 points in the second period and the Slaters spread the wealth in the third in a 13-2 run that built a 51-25 lead through three.
Coach Bob Prenevost subbed freely throughout to keep the Slaters' legs moving, with no starters playing the final five minutes.
Poultney 51, Whitehall 47
It was a nice bounce-back win for the Blue Devils who, like the Tanagers, were pretty much out of Thursday's game by halftime.
The Blue Devils led most of the way and when Whitehall rose up and tied the score in the fourth period, Poultney put together a 5-0 run and took the lead for keeps.
Levi Allen's free throw broke the tie (he was 10 for 13 from the line) and Heith Mason padded it with a critical stickback and Allen added two more free throws.
Allen had a huge game with 27 points, with Silas Haviland added nine and Mason seven.
Dwight Foulks led the Railroaders with 15 points.
"I was really happy with the way they finished," said Poultney coach Bob Coloutti. "That's a decent win and I'm happy with it."
The Blue Devils were a little healthier than Thursday, with senior guard Caden Capman returning to the court. What the Blue Devils could use right now it a day or two to rest and just practice, having already played seven games.
They are now 4-3 and will be off until next Thursday when they visit Proctor.
Fair Haven is back in action on Monday when the Division II Slaters visit Burr and Burton.
NOTES: An oddity in Friday's championship game is that both teams had freshman-senior brother tandems on the court, with all four players - freshman Ray Harrington and senior Brandon Harrington for Hartford, and freshman Sawyer Ramey and senior Aubrey Ramey for Fair Haven - starting.
