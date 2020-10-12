FAIR HAVEN — Fair Haven boys soccer coach Tim Dayton expressed last month that this year would be about improving, not necessarily about wins and losses.
But it always feels good to come out on top.
The Slaters did just that, besting a formidable Otter Valley squad 3-2 at LaPlaca Field on Monday.
“I felt like we were unfortunate the first time we played (Otter Valley), so I didn’t want to be snakebit two times in a row,” Tim Dayton said. “It takes some pressure off to get a win here.”
The game went into halftime tied 1-1 and it was the Otters who pulled ahead once play resumed.
Striker Hayden Bernhardt got a nice pass into the the center of the box and pivoted his body to get a powerful strike on the ball, slotting it into the left side of the net with 38:19 to play.
Fair Haven evened the score nine minutes later when Long Trail transfer Bryce Coe put one past Otter Valley keeper Ben Adams.
Some Otter defenders thought the Slaters might have been offside but the goal stood.
Fair Haven scored the eventual game winner with 24:55 to play. Junior midfielder Nick Carrabino made a powerful run down the right flank, eventually shooting a cross as he approached the end line.
The able-bodied Adams got his gloves on the cross, but couldn’t secure the ball. Senior forward Johnny Bruno was right there near post to put it home.
“We had four practices last week and we worked on attacking down the flanks in several of them,” Dayton said. “We played games where I didn’t allow them to play through the middle portions of the field. We were focused on using the wide areas more.”
“Credit to (Fair Haven), they’re trying to do some pressure,” said Otter Valley coach Richard Williams. “I don’t see it being organized pressure, I just see it as them running around and working hard, which is credit to them, they do that.”
With plenty of time to play, the Otters didn’t back down and were threatening up until the last second.
Otter Valley had a corner kick with less than a minute to play and had a really nice chance near post, but the Slaters held them off for the win.
“We were getting it deep late in the game. We weren’t backing off,” Williams said. “They were right up until the last minute, trying to flip in a corner kick.”
Both teams scored once in the first half. Carrabino had the Slaters’ goal with 32:28 to play and a really nice strike from outside the box by Cole Letourneau gave Otter Valley its goal.
Chances weren’t hard to come by, but both sides struggled at times to put them home. There were multiple shots that hit the crossbar and others that sailed high or outside.
“I don’t know how many went outside the post,” Williams said.
“We’ve had a terrible time scoring goals. It got a little better because we did score some, but we passed up an awful lot of chances,” Dayton said. “If we would convert some of those chances, it would help. But I think a win will do us good.”
Adams made 10 saves for Otter Valley, while Slaters keeper Kole Matta had six.
Otter Valley is 2-3 and hosts Mount Anthony on Friday. Fair Haven is 1-3 and hosts Vergennes on Wednesday.
adam.aucoin
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.