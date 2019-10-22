FAIR HAVEN — No. 3 seed Fair Haven ended No. 14 Green Mountain Valley's season with a 3-0 decision in a Division II playdown game Tuesday.
Kerigan Disorda scored a pair of goals for the Slaters and Emma Briggs added a goal and an assist. Brittney Love and Megan Ezzo had assists.
Emma Ezzo had three saves in picking up the shutout.
Green Mountain Valley ends the year at 2-7-1.
Fair Haven is 11-2-2 and will host the winner of Wednesday's Lamoille-Fair Haven game on Saturday at 1 p.m.
Proctor 7, MSJ 0
PROCTOR — Maggie McKearin had the hat trick as Proctor defeated Mount St. Joseph 7-0 to knock them from the Division IV soccer tournament.
"We were pleased with the way we passed and played," said Phantom coach Chris Hughes. "We're looking forward to Sharon on Friday."
No. 9 Sharon defeated Black River 2-1 on Tuesday.
Maddie Flanders, Allie Almond, Sid Wood and Des Travers all scored for Proctor.
MSJ ends the season at 1-14.
Proctor is 14-1.
Westside 10, Poultney 2
WEST RUTLAND — West Rutland got a scare from No. 15 Poultney, but then the Golden Horde reverted to form and played like the No. 2 seed they are on the way to a 10-2 victory in the opening round of the Division IV girls soccer tournament on Tuesday.
Cayden L'Esperance scored to give the Blue Devils a 2-1 lead. But once the Golden Horde threw their game into gear, the party was over for Poultney.
Jenee McGee had three goals to lead Westside. Anna Cyr and Kiana Grabowski had two goals each, and Olivia Cyr, Bailey Sevigny and Kiera Pipeling knocked in one each.
West Rutland takes a 13-2 record into the quarterfinal round.
Poultney completes its season at 1-13-1.
Sharon 2, Black River 1
LUDLOW — Black River took the early lead on a Riley Paul marker but Sharon had the last two in a 2-1 victory in the Division IV soccer playdowns on Tuesday.
It was a bittersweet ending for soccer at Black River, which will close at the end of the year.
The team made great strides during the season and gave their fans at Dorsey Park an exciting farewell.
"It was a great game. I told them I was proud of them," said coach Howie Paul after a teary post-game huddle. "We played hard — at least you want to go out giving everything you had.
"We're far from the best team but the girls gave it everything they had. They really improved tremendously," Paul said.
Chloe Ayers assisted Riley Paul's goal before the Phoenix got a pair of markers from Molly Lewis to cap the scoring in the first half.
No. 8 Black River finished the season at 5-9; Sharon, the ninth seed, is 6-9.
Leland & Gray 1, Green Mountain 0
TOWNSHEND — Arin Bates scored with an assist from Izzy Ameden as No. 3 seeded Leland & Gray stopped Green Mountain 1-0 in the Division III soccer tournament Tuesday.
Green Mountain season comes to an end at 5-10.
The Rebels move on with a 13-2 record.
BOYS SOCCER
Milton 10, Fair Haven 0
MILTON — Milton topped Fair Haven 10-0 to end the Slaters' season in a Division II playdown game on Tuesday.
"We won twice as many games as we did last year," said Slater coach Tim Dayton. "The boys are improving and our numbers are up. We had a good season, not a great season."
No. 13 Fair Haven ends at 4-11-1, while No. 4 Milton is 12-2-1.
