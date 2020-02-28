FAIR HAVEN — No doubt about it, the Slaters were leaving nothing to chance.
In what one coach called the team’s best half of the year, Fair Haven bolted to a 42-15 halftime lead and buried a young Milton team 54-34 in Friday’s Division II boys quarterfinals.
Now, Fair Haven will trek to Barre Auditorium for the 28th time in its history and will face No. 4 North Country Monday night in the semifinals at 8:15 p.m.
{span}Fair Haven won its last title two seasons ago, edging Milton.{/span}
Zack Ellis had 16 of his game-high 23 points in the first half, when Fair Haven hit eight times from 3-point range and played with an intensity coaches dream about in a tournament game.
The warmups with “Barre” on the backs told the Slater story from the first day of camp.
“It feels good,” said center Joey Gannon. “Right from the beginning of the year with the chemistry we have I knew something special was coming out of it.”
Kohlby Murray had 12 points, Sawyer Ramey eight and Gannon six points, eight rebounds, two steals and a block.
The top-seeded Slaters are now 21-1. No. 8 Milton, a promising team with no seniors, finished at 13-9.
That promise, on the shoulders of players like Donovyn Dallas (11 points), never materialized. Although Milton jumped out to a 5-0 lead, Fair Haven’s superior speed and precise quick ballhandling soon took over and the Slaters outscored the Yellowjackets 36-5 for the rest of the glittering half.
Slaters guard Ramey, Murray and Ellis stayed in front of Jacks ballhandlers and took away the Milton inside game but for a few instances.
“’Coach said in the locker room pace is the biggest thing.” Gannon said.
Fair Haven, meanwhile, hit 8 of 16 from 3-points range, with Murray hitting three and Ellis two.
Two of the misses came right off the board as Gannon converted them into stickbacks to keep the momentum rolling.
“My biggest role right now is to clean up and do the big-boy work,” Gannon said.
“I told our guys just keep shooting because Joey’s getting (the rebounds) anyway,” said assistant coach Luke Vadnais.
Shooting 2-for-8 from 3-point range and missing a couple inside looks in the first half, the Jacks fell steadily behind. The Fair Haven lead topped off at 52-22 through three periods.
Fair Haven finished the first period with a 13-2 run for a 21-12 lead and outscored Milton 21-3 in the second period.
“It was our best first half of the season, easily,” Vadnais said.
Little went wrong in the runaway second period for Fair Haven. Murray had 10 points, two of them coming at the end of a crowd-pleasing sequence.
Gannon stole the ball near midcourt, and got it to Ramey, who drove and set up a Murray layup with a behind-the back, no-look pass that brought the crowd to its feet.
While getting in little transition running Fair Haven did fine with setting up halfcourt baskets using its speed and ball movement around the perimeter.
Even crowd-pleasing reserve Sam Manley got into the act, hitting a trey to make it 40-13.
With the Slaters in possession as the final seconds ticked off the first-half clock Aubrey Ramey, senior brother of freshman Sawyer, lunged to save a ball heading out of bounds near midcourt.
His back to the basket, Ramey whipped the ball side-arm for the save and against great odds it went in the basket after the buzzer had sounded.
Ramey laughed in response to his unlikely achievement as he jogged off the court, even if it did not count.
Everything Fair Haven did when the clock was running more decidedly did.
