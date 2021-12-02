The Fair Haven bowling team isn’t far removed from state championship glory.
It was just two years ago where the Slaters were hoisting the team bowling state championship trophy at Twin City Lanes in Barre.
Fair Haven has established itself as a perennial contender in the Vermont bowling scene and hopes to keep that going this year.
The Slaters were knocked out in the state quarterfinals, which were contested virtually, last year against Burlington.
Fair Haven coach Vern Seaver has a solid mix of veteran bowlers and young talent to build his team around this season.
The Slaters had nine bowlers on their roster as of Thursday’s practice at Rutland Bowlerama.
The seniors are Nick Snide and Andrew McManus. The juniors are Josh Kennedy, Keenan Donaldson, Nathan Jones, Adain Robertson and Hunter Greene. Sophomore Mackenzie Balch and freshman Korbin Hayes round out the squad.
“We have a solid five,” said Seaver, talking about those with experience.
Snide and McManus are both critical pieces to the team’s success.
“Nick is my anchor guy. He’s been with us a long time,” Seaver said. “AJ McManus is my other senior. They’ll be heavily counted on.”
Greene, Donaldson and Kennedy are all returners that are strong bowlers.
Hayes is one to watch in the coming years.
“His brother went through my program as a four-year starter,” Seaver said.
Last season was a lot different than Fair Haven’s championship season. Like most sports, bowling was heavily impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Similar to cheerleading, virtual competition, where teams would compete on their own and then send in info to the other team, became the norm.
The Slaters are hoping for a much more normal season this year.
“They say it’s normal and I haven’t heard anything different,” Seaver said. “The schedule is out and we’re scheduled to five different houses I think.”
Seaver believes there are 10 bowling teams that are competing across the state this winter.
Fair Haven is set to host a kickoff classic with all of the state’s teams to open the season on Saturday, Dec. 11 at 9 a.m.
“Last year was not fun for anybody, so I hope they can go back to normal and let these kids show what they can do,” Seaver said.
