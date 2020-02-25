Fair Haven was missing a big piece of its undefeated basketball season with forward Courtney Brewster nursing an injury and unable to go against Rutland High School Tuesday night.
Circumstances evened the scales when foul trouble took away one of the Raiders’ best players, center Rylee Burgess.
Fair Haven did fine without Brewster but the Raiders didn’t fare nearly as well in the Slaters’ 42-23 victory at College of Saint Joseph.
Fair Haven’s Ryleigh Coloutti scored 22 points and Fair Haven, which has wrapped up the top seed in next week’s Division II tournament, went to 19-0.
Rutland fell to 12-7, its chances for wrapping up a top-four seed in D-I severely diminished.
“Rutland is obviously a really good team and we would love to have had Courtney out there but I felt like the risk was more than the reward in that aspect,” said Slaters coach Kyle Wilson.
Wilson called Brewster’s status “day-to-day.”
“We had some great contributions from kids who don’t see as much time …. I thought we played a pretty good brand of basketball for 32 minutes,” he said.
Coloutti had four of the Slaters’ eight 3-pointers and Kerigan Disorda two more. It was 13-10 in the second period when Coloutti hit back-to-back 3s from well behind the arc to help the Slaters pull away. The lead was never fewer than seven points the rest of the way.
Burgess had eight points operating low where the Slaters swarmed over her. It was 13-8 when she left the game with her third foul at the 4:00 mark of the second period and after the Raiders’ Kendra Sabotka hit a little runner, Coloutti broke loose.
Burgess, a physical player and a tough matchup for any opponent, sat until the 3:54 mark of the third period. But just 11 seconds after returning, she drew her fourth foul on a call that was vigorously protested by the Raiders bench. Coloutti and Emma Briggs then hit 3s to power a 9-0 run that ended the period with Fair Haven on top 34-18.
While Fair Haven was 8 for 20 from 3 range the Raiders were a dreary 0 for 13, and missed some chances inside that might have made a difference. Seventeen turnovers also hurt the Raiders’ effort.
“Rylee is a big piece and she played a half maybe. I think foul trouble got us and we never got into a rhythm after that,” Raiders coach Nathan Bellomo said.
Bellomo felt like his team was tight coming into a rematch of a game they lost 44-34 in Fair Haven.
“We got beat up a little bit. They were a little more physical than us, and we’ve got to make shots,” he said.
Fair Haven led 8-6 after a period and 20-11 at the half.
Disorda finished with eight points for Fair Haven while Karsyn Bellomo and Makeiya Hendrickson, who showed some great hands on defense, added four points each for Rutland.
Rutland had St. Johnsbury right on its heels for the fourth playoff position entering Tuesday’s play and finishes the regular season at Mount Anthony on Thursday. Fair Haven will attempt to cap a perfect regular season at Mill River the same night.
Rutland defeated Mount Anthony in Rutland 53-37 earlier this year while Fair Haven won at home over Mill River 63-22.
bob.fredette @rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.