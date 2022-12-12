FAIR HAVEN — Final Four. Championships. Perennial powers. In-your-face defense. Those are just some of the words and phrases you are apt to find when the conversation turns to the Fair Haven and Windsor girls basketball teams.
Put them on the same floor and you are apt to get a classic.
Not this time. Not Monday night. Fair Haven saw to that by coming out like a buzz saw, winning the first quarter 16-3 on the way to fashioning a 47-28 victory over the Yellow Jackets.
When Lily Briggs nailed a 3-point field goal, it gave the Slaters a 5-0 lead. They were just getting started.
Brittney Love swished another 3-pointer and Kate Hadwen made two free throws at the end of the quarter for that 16-3 advantage.
"Getting off to a fast start was really helpful," Briggs said. "And we had some big baskets right at the end of the first half."
The Slaters scored the last five points of the half to take a 29-12 lead into the locker room.
Isabelle Cole led the Slaters with 13 points. Briggs followed with nine and Love and Hadwen had seven apiece.
Brianna Barton and Sophia Rockwood led the Jacks in scoring with seven each. Sydney Perry and Cassie Clark contributed six apiece.
Perry had a monster night inside. She pulled down 18 rebounds and blocked three shots.
"I liked our defense in the second half," Windsor coach Kabray Rockwood said. "In the first quarter, we were deer in the headlights."
It was the Yellow Jackets' first game and the type of contest coach Rockwood likes because it steels his team for what is ahead.
"This was a great opportunity, playing a quality opponent in a tough place to play," Rockwood said. "It bodes well for us in the future."
The Jacks are a veteran team in some ways but not in others. They bring back a lot of players with varsity experience but not players who had key roles. What they have is a collection of players who will have to grow into their new expanded roles.
"I thought we did things on both offense and defense that allowed us to get off to an extremely strong start," Fair Haven coach Kyle Wilson said. "It gave us some live ball opportunities."
The Slaters push their record to 2-0 and prepare to host the Mary Canfield Tournament this week on Thursday and Saturday. They will welcome a field comprised of Mount Abraham, Burr and Burton Academy and Otter Valley.
"It is a big deal," Briggs said of the event. "We want to win those games and we usually get a big crowd for them."
"All four teams coming in here will draw decent crowds," Wilson said.
The Yellow Jackets also finish the week with plenty of activity. They travel to Bellows Falls on Thursday and then get to play the home opener on Saturday afternoon against White River Valley.
