FAIR HAVEN — The Fair Haven boys basketball team has a short memory.
The day after suffering their first loss of the year against Mill River, they charged into practice upbeat and it carried over to Wednesday night. That was good news for Fair Haven and bad news for Otter Valley, which could not keep pace with a Slaters team that was back on track in a 77-49 victory.
“We had a great practice,” said Slaters coach Bob Prenevost. “I came in low down. They came in up — short memory — and we practiced for an hour 15 and they played hard. We thought we’d have to get after them. That’s a credit to them.”
Fair Haven is now 16-1 and Otter Valley 3-12.
It was not a blowout from the get-go, even after Sam Manley hit a 3 and the Slaters started out to a 10-0 senior night lead. Several times the Slaters were poised to really pull away early and the Otter reeled them back in.
The Slaters led 18-12 after a period and 44-23 at the half. OV cut that first-period led to 12-10 and pulled within 44-31 in the third. It was 50-34 before a Reese Hadeka-powered run closed out OV’s hopes.
Zack Ellis led the Slaters with 18 points and fellow starting guards Sawyer Ramey and Kohlby Murray had 12 and 11, respectively.
Benchman Hadeka played a key role with the big junior forward scoring nine of his 11 points late in the third in a 14-0 run.
“I thought we did a lot of good things,” Otters coach Mike Stark said. “We had some good moments but we had some turnovers and they are big — Reese Hadeka in the second half ... we just could not put a body on him and they got some second chances.”
Dylan Gaboriault and Parker Todd had 16 points each for OV and Cole Letourneau another nine. They were the movers behind a 3-point attack that totaled 10 treys.
Where the Otters were left lacking was inside scoring which, led by their transition game, the Slaters dominated 38-16. That struck a nice balance with their nine treys.
“Otter Valley can shoot 3s and if they miss they don’t care,” said Prenevost. “That’s a dangerous combination.”
The Fair Haven defense was typically productive at creating steals and transition points. The Otters had 20 turnovers but some them were of their own making.
Fair Haven out-rebounded OV, 34-20 on a good team effort on the boards.
Both teams are in the midst of tough stretches. The Slaters, who visit Brattleboro on Saturday and host Mill RIver Tuesday, are battling to hold on to the top seed in Division II.
Otter Valley was ranked 17th coming into Wednesday and needs to make things happen to reach the D-II tourney. In either case, it’s a much-better looking OV team than the one that took the floor in December.
“I think if we played this hard all season long our record would be different,” said Stark, who had just two seniors.
Stark says OV is not getting down on itself.
“We’re staying positive. They go out and work their butts off every single game and that’s all you can ask for,” he said.
“Maybe we can win one down the stretch and that may be enough to get us into the playoffs.”
Prenevost was asked how he thinks his team will respond to the tough road ahead, with the first hurdle a tough D-I team in Brattleboro.
“We’ll find out,” he said.
bob.fredette @rutlandherald.com
